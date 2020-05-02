Area students graduate from Bryan College of Health Sciences
LINCOLN — Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln will conduct its spring graduation at 5:30 p.m. on May 8 on the Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
Megan Gangwish of Grand Island, doctor of nurse anesthesia practice; Sarah Topinka of Grand Island, bachelor of science in nursing; Samantha Barlow of Grand Island, bachelor of science in biomedical science; Brady Langemeier of Stromsburg, bachelor of science in adult cardiac/vascular sonography; Randa Klein of Roseland, bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography; Kirby Staroscik of Boelus, doctor of nurse anesthesia practice.
Students inducted into CCC honor society
Thirteen Central Community College students have been inducted into the Delta Nu chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the only honor society for associate degree nursing students.
To qualify for membership, they must have at least a B in all nursing courses at the time of the invitation and a high GPA. They also must demonstrate high academic and ethical integrity and complete a service project that helps the community and recruits individuals into the nursing field.
CCC inductees were:
Rachelle High of Bertrand, Lexington Morrow of Blue Hill, Dawn Dankert of Central City, Chelsea White of Columbus, Alicia Kouba of David City, Lindsay Monter of Elwood, Megan Siebe of Fairbury, Jordan Kelly of Hastings, Brittany Trobough of Kearney, Abigail Johnson of Norfolk, Jamie Vose of Omaha, McKenzie Daily of Ord and Nicole Rush of Pleasanton.
Scholarships
Concordia University art students Malena Goldenstein of Kenesaw, Emily Niemeier of St. Libory and Elisa Kurth of Stromsburg have received Marxhausen Endowment scholarships for their artwork entered in the annual Student Art Show at Concordia University in Seward. These awards are provided to students whose work merits outstanding attention for its creativity, high degree of quality and/or clarity of vision.
