Hastings College honors music, theater students
HASTINGS — the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre recognized several area students last week.
Area students honored include:
Hannah Adams of Cairo, Sigma Alpha Iota Scholastic Award; Alex Dominguez of Grand Island, Outstanding Senior in Music; Ciara Figgins of Ayr, Millard Cates Choral Music Award and a Chorus of the Plains Scholarship; Carter Pursley of Aurora, third place at NATS in First Year Classical-Men; Collin Schnase of Hastings, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Outstanding Sinfonian;
Kaitlynn Schreiner of Grand Island, first place at NATS in Third Year Classical Treble Voice, Sigma Alpha Iota Sword of Honor, Gordon L. and Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship, a Chorus of the Plains Scholarship and Outstanding Performer; Audrey Weeks of Hastings, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band; Keeran Woode of Grand Island, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band; and Cameron Rodgers of Hastings, Harold Shiffler Award.
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture names spring Deans List, Honor Roll
CURTIS — Several area students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis were named to the Deans List and Deans Honor Roll for the spring semester.
Those on the Deans List earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages. Those on the Deans Honor Roll had a GPA of 3.5-3.99. Named to the Deans List was Jenna Garver of Hastings.
Those on the Deans Honor Roll include: Taylor Jackson of Sargent, Taylor Lambrecht of Wood River, Darci Reimers of Boelus, Samuel Schukei of Kenesaw and Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids.
Awards
Elizabeth Bergdolt of Grand Island received the Dr. Gilbert Daenzer Natural Sciences Scholarship, the department of Natural and Computer Sciences’ top honor, at the Concordia University awards banquet May 6 in Seward. Lindee Schultz of Hastings was named Outstanding Biology Lab Assistant.
Graduates
Sophia Bardales of Grand Island graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of science in education and human sciences. She was omitted from the list printed in the May 17 Independent.
*****
Sharon Hokanson of Broken Bow has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
