Area students earn degrees from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture graduates were honored May 7 in a virtual commencement ceremony.
Area students receiving associate degrees were:
KayLee Rasmussen of Burwell, agribusiness management systems, agricultural production systems; Jackson Taylor of Sargent, agribusiness management systems; Grant Romshek of Shelby, agribusiness management systems, agricultural production systems;
Trenton Schumm of Ayr, agricultural production systems; Sarah Fitzgerald of Doniphan, cum laude, agricultural production systems; Nicholas Krzykowski of Doniphan, agricultural production systems; David Jelken of Juniata, agricultural production systems; Samuel Schukei of Kenesaw, cum laude, agricultural production systems; Samuel Brown of Sargent, agricultural production systems; Anna Esch of Spalding, agricultural production systems; Christina Starkey of Genoa, veterinary technology systems;
Jenna Garver of Hastings, magna cum laude, veterinary technology systems, certificate in animal care; Rachel Thompson of Scotia, veterinary technology systems; Taylor Lambrecht of Wood River, cum laude, veterinary technology systems.
Area students graduate from Chadron State College
CHADRON — Area students are among the Chadron State College graduates honored in a virtual commencement exercise May 9.
Receiving degrees were:
James Mills of Ansley, bachelor of arts; Courtney Smith of Hampton, bachelor of arts; Gabriele Moody of St. Paul, bachelor of arts; Tanner Tomlinson of St. Paul, bachelor of arts; Ethan Larson of St. Paul, bachelor of arts; Kayla Hackenkamp of Stromsburg, bachelor of arts;
Julie Timmerman of Burwell, bachelor of science; Tucker Vahle of Grand Island, cum laude, bachelor of science; Brandon Kile of Hastings, bachelor of science; Braden Poppe of Hastings, bachelor of science; Eve Vanderneck of Henderson, cum laude, bachelor of science;
Ryley Schulte of St. Paul, bachelor of science; Kassandra Wetovick of Wood River, bachelor of science; Hannah Smith of Broken Bow, cum laude, bachelor of science in education; Molli Miller of Anselmo, master of arts in education; Kelli Walz of Callaway, master of arts in education.
Area students graduate from UNL honors program
LINCOLN —נSeveral area students are among the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program.
To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.
Completing the program were: Anna Helzer of Aurora, Brady Conant of Hastings, Lindsey LaBrie of Hastings, Lauren Reiman of Hastings and Rose Wehrman of Kenesaw.
Honors
Holly Dethlefs of Ravenna, a graduating senior majoring in elementary education at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., has been nominated for the 2020 Torch Award. Torch candidates are nominated by members of the faculty on the basis of classroom excellence, participation in professional organizations and involvement in student, civic or research activities.
Graduates
Second Lt. Ana Gabriela Perez-Senic of Grand Island, Air Force; 2nd Lt. Daniel Roehrich of Grand Island, Marine Corps; and 2nd Lt. Emily Cumming of St. Edward, Army, are among cadets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps who have received military commissions.
