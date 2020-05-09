Beta Gamma Sigma honor society recognizes area UNK students
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology inducted 20 students and two faculty members into Beta Gamma Sigma.
Undergraduate students from Central Nebraska include Wyatt Gleason of Cairo, Leslie Braun of Henderson, Max Beal of Kenesaw and Heather Harrison of Loup City.
Graduate students include Kristen Bell of Aurora and Dylan Plihal of Shelton.
Honors
Megan Wardyn of Grand Island, majoring in nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option); Elizabeth Waters of Grand Island,majoring in communication sciences and disorders, minoring in Spanish; and Audrey Foster of Broken Bow, majoring in textiles, merchandising and fashion design (textile and apparel design) are among the 46 graduating seniors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who have been named Chancellor’s Scholars. They have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work.
Wardyn is the daughter of Mike and Ann Wardyn. Waters is the daughter of Chris and Cori Waters. Foster is the daughter of Kirk and Denise Foster.
***
Cy Cannon of Silver Creek, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been chosen to receive the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award. the award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.
Cannon plans to graduate in December with degrees in multimedia and psychology. A dean’s list student and Board of Regents Scholarship recipient, he maintains a 4.0 grade point average while participating in the UNK Honors Program. He’s president of the Honors Student Advisory Board, a Loper Leader captain, Honors Program and First Year Program mentor and behavioral statistics teaching assistant. He is also a member of the Mortar Board honor society, a counselor for UNK’s Digital Expressions Media Camp and a participant in the Undergraduate Research Fellows and Summer Student Research programs.
Graduates
Rachel Epp of Giltner graduated May 2 from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a bachelor of arts degree in global business.
