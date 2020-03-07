Activities
Dacia Hartman and Jordan Ismaiel, both of Hastings; Andy Streck of Alda and Neely Tubbs of St. Paul are among Hastings College students whose artwork will be featured in a juried art exhibition this month at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery on the Hastings campus. The student work can be viewed during normal gallery hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Hastings College student Sam Johnson of Hastings placed second in communication analysis and third in impromptu speaking during the Battle for Capital Swing Feb. 29 in Lincoln. These placings qualified Johnson for the American Forensics Association National Individual Events Tournament in April in Santa Ana, Calif.
