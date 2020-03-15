Area students elected to UNK Student Senate
KEARNEY — Three area students are among those elected to serve on the Student Senate at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Student Senate is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of UNK’s three academic colleges.
Central Nebraska students elected to the Student Senate include:
Carson Quackenbush of Broken Bow, College of Business and Technology; Olivia Paulsen of Callaway, College of Arts and Sciences; Reid Bednar of Grand Island, College of Education; Kate Klute of Hampton, College of Arts and Sciences; Tristan Larson of Trumbull, College of Arts and Sciences; and Ryan Woitalewicz of Wood River, College of Education,
Beal elected student body president at UNK
KEARNEY — Max Beal of Kenesaw, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney majoring in business administration, has been elected UNK student body president.
As president, he will represent UNK as a student regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and serve as the official student body representative to the administration and public. The president also has the power to approve or veto legislation passed by the Student Senate.
Beal currently serves as a student senator representing the College of Business and Technology and he’s part of the Kearney Law Opportunities Program. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is president and founder of the UNK Pre-Law Society and president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He’s also a Chancellor’s Ambassador and a member of the UNK Honors Program, NU Student Alliance, Order of Omega Greek honor society and Phi Beta Lambda student business organization.
Activities
Logan Giddings of Gibbon, Bryce Emde of Grand Island and Sophia Schroeder of Ravenna are members of the cast of “Marat/Sade” presented through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Aaron Borer of Grand Island, will perform on clarinet March 14 during the University of Nebraska at Kearney New Music Festival at the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall in Kearney.
