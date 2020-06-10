Central Nebraska students named to Chadron State spring semester honor lists
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the spring president’s list and dean’s list.
Those on the president’s list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those on the dean’s list have a GPA of at least 3.5.
Area students named to the president’s list include:
Concey Bader of Palmer; Brooke Becker, Daria Dart and Braden Poppe, all of Hastings; Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna; Lauren Collins of Elyria; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway; Abigail Klammer and Samuel Klammer, both of Juniata; Sage Konicek of Ord;
Ethan Larson of St. Paul; Ruth Mencia and Rebekah Pobanz, both of Grand Island; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow; James Mills of Ansley; Paola Rodriguez of Marquette; Faith Simon of Burwell; and Tanner Tomlinson of St. Paul.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Grace Cadwalader, Ethan Roby, Riley Schliep and Abigail Swanson, all of Grand Island; Breanna Daly and Eve Vanderneck, both of Henderson; Brandy Friedrichsen of Boelus; McKenna McClintic and Gabriele Moody, both of Burwell; Jaron Meeks of Taylor; Shantelle Roy of Scotia; Teya Sidders of Kenesaw;
Haylee Sitzman of Juniata; Caleb Smith and Hannah Smith, both of Broken Bow; Courtney Smith of Hampton; Lakita Thomsen of Ord; Evan Waddington of Shelton; and Kassandra Wetovick of Wood River.
Students return home for internships
Patricia Cleveland of Albion and Abigail Moody of Burwell are among college students returning to their hometowns for summer internships through Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Internship Program.
Cleveland is a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who will work for the Boone County Foundation Fund, speaking with and learning from community leaders around the state, developing programming for Boone County’s highly successful Cardinal Kids Club, nature and tourism resource development, and helping with the Big Give.
Moody, a Northwestern College student in Orange City, Iowa, will return to Burwell to work for the Valley County Community Foundation Fund, working on community asset mapping, marketing and social media, strategic planning, and community collaboration.
Honors
Clay Bauer of Arcadia has been named to the spring dean’s list at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Courtney Smith of Hampton received a Theatre Stage Management award and Samuel Klammer of Juniata was named Outstanding Student in Business at Chadron State College in Chadron through its Ivy Day senior awards program.
Scholarships
Lauren Collins of Elyria has received the Raymond & Mary Kuhnel endowed scholarship and Brandy Friedrichsen of Boelus has received the Martin & Evelyn Dewing Education, Buffet Foundation and Silver Presidential scholarships from Chadron State College in Chadron for the fall semester.
