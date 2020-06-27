Honors

Nicole Hackett of Aurora has been named to the spring dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.

Graduates

Victoria Halloran of Hastings has graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, with a master of science degree in urban and regional planning.

Scholarships

Hayley Larson of Grand Island, a 2019 Grand Island Central Catholic graduate and a student at Kansas City Art Institute, has been named a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. Larson is among 40 students awarded eight-semester scholarships by the foundation this year. She is entering her sophomore year this fall, majoring in fine arts.

