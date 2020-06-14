Academic honors

Rebecca Fischer of Ord and Adrianna Smith of Marquette have been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Landon Weber of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Kassidy Mundt of Arcadia has been named to the spring dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.4.

Graduates

Alyssa Marian of Grand Island graduated with a master of science in marine biology from the College of Charleston in May. Marian was among the more than 1,500 students who received degrees from the college in Charleston, S.C. She is a 2013 graduate of Northwest High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2017.

