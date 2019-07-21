Area students graduate from Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2019 winter and spring quarters on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
Central Nebraska students graduating include:
Tucker Krzycki of Grand Island, associate of applied science in auto collision repair technology; Tyler McIntyre of Grand Island, associate of applied science in business administration; Sean Tullis of Hastings, associate of applied science in computer information technology, with distinction; Cauy Wolfe Williams of Grand Island, associate of applied science in criminal justice; Andrew Flaherty of Grand Island, certificate in long term care administration; and Barbra Paulsen of Grand Island, certificate in long term care administration.
Honors
Derek Voigt of Osceola has been named to the spring dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis for earning a grade point average of at least 3.6.