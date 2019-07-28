Graduates
Christa Nickel of Grand Island graduated with a doctor of audiology degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on May 2.
Academics
Bella Christensen of Cedar Rapids was among students honored by the College of Saint Mary in Omaha on July 13 at the Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony for physician assistant students who have earned entry into clinical patient care.
Megan DeVries of Aurora is among 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, through Aug. 4. DeVries is a junior business administration major at the university. During the program, students immerse themselves in Spanish culture. Activities include field study trips, study tours and day trips, along with cultural activities such as Catalan cooking courses and flamenco dance classes.