UNMC announces spring dean’s list
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include: Andrew Flint of Broken Bow; Jamie Smith Hernandez of Chapman; Taylor Sutton of Genoa; Laura Lowry, Ashley Moseley and Mallory Woods, all of Grand Island;
Morgan Parr, Brooke Bonifas, Elizabeth Clark, Kierstin Curtis, Claire Theisen, Brenna Schroer and Brittany Trausch, all of Hastings; Clarissa Owens of Hazard; Lori Peterson of Osceola; Chancy Hanquist of Polk; Michelle Bruha of Scotia; and Josephine Terry of Shelton.
Area students on University of Kansas deans’ list
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Several area students have been named to the spring honor roll at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.
Central Nebraska students on the honor roll include: Jayden Herzberg, Amber Mikkelsen and Lukas Pohlmann, all of Aurora; Samantha Anania, Casey Burnham, Abigail King and Ashley Ries, all of Grand Island; Thomas Skoch of Hastings; and Lani Martin of Pleasanton.
Honors
Allyson Johnson and Jade Spady, both of Hastings, have been named to the deans’ list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, for the spring semester for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Samantha Barlow of Grand Island has been named to the spring president’s list at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln for earning a 4.0 grade point average. She is the daughter of Robert and Beth Barlow of Grand Island.
LaShae Prins of Aurora has been named to the spring dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
Graduates
Haydn Rugg of Albion graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., on May 10 with a bachelor of applied science degree in energy management.
Jade Spady of Hastings earned a bachelor of arts in international relations and individualized major in May at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Scholarships
Jenna Garver, a 2017 graduate of Hastings Senior High, has received a $2,000 Aksarben Vet Tech Scholarship from the Aksarben Foundation that will help with her veterinary technology studies at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.