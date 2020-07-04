Hannah Mitchell of Aurora has been named to the spring dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., for earning a grade point average of 4.0. Kameron Kissinger of Glenvil and Ady Narber of Phillips have been named to the dean’s list for earning GPAs of at least 3.4.
Trey Asher of Hastings, Connor Laux of Juniata and Joel Ostrom of Burwell have been named to the spring president’s list at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan., for earning a grade point average of 3.9-4.0.
