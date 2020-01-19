Area students named to dean’s lists at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Several area students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis have been named to the fall dean’s list and dean’s honor roll.
Students on the dean’s list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Those on the dean’s honor roll earned a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Lillyanne Lewis of Ord was named to the dean’s list.
Area students on the dean’s honor roll include: Jenna Garver and Bailey Johnson, both of Hastings; Taylor Lambrecht of Wood River; Darci Reimers of Boelus; and Trenton Schumm of Ayr.
Fort Hays State University fall honor roll includes area students
HAYS, Kan. — Area students are among the 1,596 named by deans at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., to the deans honor roll for the fall semester.
Those on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of at least 3.6.
Area students on the honor roll include:
Paige Cure of Burwell; Abby Hadenfeldt of Cairo; Jordan Rush of Callaway; Sydney Simmons of Grand Island; Joshua Jarmer and Grant Schmidt, both of Hastings; Amanda Karr of Juniata; Jessica Boyce of Ord; Holly Dethlefs of Ravenna; and Riley Ross of St. Paul.
Central Nebraska students named to Concordia honors list
SEWARD — Concordia University in Seward has named several area students to its honors list for the fall semester.
Central Nebraska students on the list include:
Madison Koch of Doniphan; Madison Beran, Elizabeth Bergdolt, Abigail Huggins, Erin Maier and Jordan Metzger, all of Grand Island; Christopher Warneke of Hastings; Delani Fahey of Ord; Taylor Zehendner of Pleasanton; Emily Niemeier of St. Libory; Ashley Eller of Shelby; Elisa Kurth and Tucker Platt, both of Stromsburg; and Gabrielle Luehr and Samantha Luehr, both of Wood River.
Honors
Elaina Callahan of Central City has been named to the fall dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Kyrra Baier and Trenton Meyer of Grand Island have been named to the fall dean’s list by Southeast Community College, which has Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Nicole Hackett of Aurora has been named to the fall dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.