Cydney Lounsbury of Grand Island, a 2017 graduate of Northwest High School who is majoring in elementary education, received Midland University’s 2019-2020 Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities Award.

She was one of 17 individuals who received this award at the campus in Fremont. Selection to Who’s Who Among Students is conferred by more than 2,842 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

