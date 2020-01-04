Cydney Lounsbury of Grand Island, a 2017 graduate of Northwest High School who is majoring in elementary education, received Midland University’s 2019-2020 Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities Award.
She was one of 17 individuals who received this award at the campus in Fremont. Selection to Who’s Who Among Students is conferred by more than 2,842 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.