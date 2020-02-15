Academic honors
Kelly Bockmann of Grand Island has been named to the fall dean’s list at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Ames, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Merriah Bockmann of Grand Island was named to the fall president’s honor roll at Colby Community College in Colby, Kan., for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Kassidy Mundt of Arcadia was named to the fall president’s list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
LaShae Prins of Aurora was named to the fall dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Jordan Hansen of Phillips has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Activities
Merriah Bockmann of Grand Island is a regional qualifier in Western Riding for Colby Community College in Colby, Kan., in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association competition.
Matilyn Kershner of Hastings and Nicholas Devore of Wood River are among Central Community College-Hastings students who will be displaying their work in the CCC media arts program’s 18th annual Student Photography and Art Show March 1 through April 3.
