Wayne State College awards degrees to area students
WAYNE — Wayne State College conducted commencement for graduate and undergraduate students Dec. 13 in Rice Auditorium on campus in Wayne.
Honors presented included summa cum laude, 3.90 to 4.0 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.80 to 3.89 GPA; cum laude, 3.70 to 3.79 GPA; and honorable mention, 3.50 to 3.69 GPA.
Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:
Anna Sake of Arcadia, master’s degree in curriculum & instruction-instructional leadership/music education; Isabell Green of Archer, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, sociology; Sarah Kreitman of Broken Bow, bachelor’s degree in exercise science foods & nutrition, honorable mention; Aaron Staab of Broken Bow, bachelor’s degree in business administration/agri-business;
Jacqueline Engstrom of Genoa, master’s degree in curriculum & instruction-instructional leadership/elementary education; Nathan Helzer of Grand Island, master’s degree in school administration 7-12; Emily Kruse of Grand Island, bachelor’s degree in elementary education, special education generalist, K-6, summa cum laude; Devon Rupp of Grand Island, bachelor’s degree in skilled and technical sciences education, coaching, work-based learning, honorable mention;
Kristi Jelinek of Hampton, bachelor’s degree in life sciences/biology, honorable mention; Olivia Senff of Hampton, criminal justice, social sciences, family life studies; Emily Houdersheldt of Shelby, master’s degree in curriculum & instruction-instructional leadership/English education; Jacob Pritchard of Spalding, bachelor’s degree in social science education, coaching, cum laude; Scott Harrington of St. Paul, master’s degree in school administration/educational leadership;
Austin Griffith of Stromsburg, bachelor’s degree in computer information systems/networking; Emily Bieck of Trumbull, bachelor’s degree in elementary education, special education generalist, K-6, honorable mention; and Janet Brown of Wood River, master’s degree in school administration/educational leadership.
Bryan College of Health Sciences graduation set for Dec. 20
LINCOLN — Bryan College of Health Sciences graduation is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Area students receiving degrees include: Brianna Aguilar of Grand Island, bachelor of science in nursing; Taylor Geiser of Callaway, bachelor of science in nursing; Gabriella Kunzman of Grand Island, bachelor of science in nursing; Halleigh Lockhorn of Ravenna, bachelor of science in nursing; Jami Ostberg of Polk, bachelor of science in nursing; and Mikayla Heckathorn of Grand Island, bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography.
Academic honors
Delaney Feezell and Emma Redinger, both of Hastings, are among Hastings College students selected to participate in the college’s Irish Fellows program and spend three weeks in Ireland this spring conducting research. Feezell, a studio art major, will be studying “One is All: The Climate Crisis in Ireland and Beyond.” Redinger, a communication studies major, will be studying “Hear me out: How Cultural Disparity Contributes to the Debate Surrounding the Gaelic Language.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.