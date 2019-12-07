Area students perform with UNK Choraleers in holiday concert
KEARNEY — Several Central Nebraska students are among the University of Nebraska at Kearney students in the UNK Choraleers who performed with Christian music legend Sandi Patty at their “Christmas in Kearney” concert Dec. 6.
The UNK choir performed “Wonderful Child” and “O Holy Night” with Patty, a five-time Grammy Award winner and 2004 inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Area students participating in the Choraleers include:
Hollie Rose of Broken Bow, Grace McDonald of Cairo, Morgan Wadkins-Meyer of Gibbon, Daniel Keeling of Grand Island, Phoebe Dunbar of Hastings and Laurin Schleif of Osceola.
Area students involved in Hastings College youth production of ‘The Coloring Book’
HASTINGS — Area students are involved in the production of “The Coloring Book,” the annual production for youth produced by the Hastings College Alpha Psi Omega theatre honorary this past week.
Jeff Sokol of Grand Island is properties crew head and projection operator. Jordan Ismael of Hastings is projection designer.
Members of the cast include Audrey Weeks of Hastings as Diana the Cat and Cameron Rodgers of Hastings as Arthur the Monkey.
Honors
Tanner Tomlinson of St. Paul has been inducted into Chadron State College’s Kappa Kappa Chapter of the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society at the campus in Chadron. To qualify, students must be in the top 20 percent of their class, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Delta Mu Delta is an international honor society in business administration for business programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs at the bachelor’s and master’s level.
