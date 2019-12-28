Area students perform during Christmas at Concordia
SEWARD — Christmas at Concordia weekend at Concordia University in Seward included four concerts featuring the Cantamus Women’s Choir, Concordia Handbell Choir, Male Chorus, University A Cappella Choir, University Brass Ensemble and University Symphonic Band.
Area students participating in the concerts include:
Richele Masin of Ord, alto II, Women’s Cantamus Choir; Zachary Staehr of Grand Island, tenor I in Male Chorus, trombone in University Symphonic Band, and Handbell Choir; Christopher Warneke of Hastings, bass I in Male Chorus and alto saxophone in University Symphonic Band; Daniel Duffy of Kenesaw, tenor I, Male Chorus; Elizabeth Bergdolt of Grand Island, alto I in A Cappella Choir, horn in University Symphonic Band, and Handbell Choir;
Elizabeth Pobanz of Grand Island, A Cappella Choir; Trenton Bruntz of Hastings, tenor II in A Cappella Choir and trumpet in University Symphonic Band; Megan Kroeker of Henderson, soprano I in A Cappella Choir and flute in University Symphonic Band; and Abigail Huggins of Grand Island, clarinet, University Symphonic Band.
Area students earn degrees from UNO
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 20 at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of at least 3.87, magna cum laude with a GPA of at least 3.63 and cum laude with a GPA of at least 3.51.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
Viridiana Almanza Zavala of Grand Island, master of public administration; Dana Bolles of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education; Treyten Carey of Grand Island, bachelor of science in computer science; Allison Crawford of Grand Island, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Miguel Estevez of Grand Island, master of science; Steven Knox of Grand Island, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Nickolas Nabower of Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems and certificate;
Trevor Stryker of Grand Island, master of social work; Cheri Theesen of Grand Island, master of social work; Ashley Tomjack of Grand Island, doctor of education; Janna Walkowiak of Grand Island, master of arts; Diane Howeth of Greeley, master of arts; Cale Harless of Polk, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems and certificate; Makenzie Miller of Spalding, bachelor of science in construction management.
Area students named to Chadron State honor lists
CHADRON —נChadron State College has announced its fall semester dean’s list and president’s list.
Students on the dean’s list earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. Those on the president’s list earned a 4.0 GPA.
Central Nebraska students on the president’s list include:
Concey Bader of Palmer; Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna; Lauren Collins of Elyria; Daria Dart of Hastings; Shayla Dockweiler of Oconto; Anthony Dubas of Fullerton; Brandy Friedrichsen of Boelus; Natalie G’Schwind and Samantha Stowell, both of Callaway; Emma Hoffschneider of Burwell; Abigail Klammer of Juniata; Sage Konicek and Lakita Thomsen, both of Ord; Jaron Meeks of Taylor; Ruth Mencia and Riley Schliep, both of Grand Island; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow; and Teya Sidders of Kenesaw.
Included on the dean’s list are:
Brooklyn Anderson of Hastings; Breanna Daly and Eve Vanderneck, both of Henderson; Nolan Grint of North Loup; Kayla Hackenkamp of Stromsburg; Lane Helgoth, Gabriele Moody and Faith Simon, all of Burwell; Samuel Klammer of Juniata; Kennadi Krzycki of Philips; Ethan Larson of St. Paul; James Mills of Ansley; Rebekah Pobanz, Madyson Schliep and Abigail Swanson, all of Grand Island; Brenna Schuler of Doniphan; Courtney Smith of Hampton; and Hannah Smith of Broken Bow.
Activities
KayLee Rasmussen of Burwell is serving as 2019-20 president of the Student Senate at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. She is a second year representative for the shotgun sports team on the Student Senate.
Honors
Rebecca Fischer of Ord, Hayley Fox of St. Paul and Adrianna Smith of Marquette have been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
