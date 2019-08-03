Central Nebraska students graduate from Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. — Several area students received degrees from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., at spring commencement.
Receiving degrees were:
Celeste Gould of Arcadia, master of science in speech-language pathology; Austin Svoboda of Burwell, bachelor of science in technology studies (industrial); Jeremy Kroeger of Dannebrog, bachelor of science in agricultural business; Micah Pobanz of Grand Island, bachelor of science in agriculture (general); Alaethea Remmers of Hastings, master of science in speech-language pathology; Cody Escritt of Pleasanton, bachelor of science in technology studies; and Amber Harvey of Shelton, bachelor of social work.
Honors
Pedro Nunez of Gibbon and Keenan Lienemann and Jerrod Punchochar, both of Grand Island, are members of the Teamworks team from Central Community College-Hastings that placed third in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 in Louisville, Ky.
Graduates
Ralph Negrete of Grand Island graduated summa cum laude from Park University’s El Paso (Texas) Campus on July 27 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration/management.
Devon Rasmussen of St. Edward graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa, on June 14.
Academics
Mary O’Keeffe and Hunter Stewart, both of Hastings, are among the 56 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students participating in the Nebraska at Oxford program July 21 through Aug. 17 in Oxford, England. Sponsored by the College of Business, the global immersion program is a 31-year collaboration between Nebraska and the University of Oxford’s Jesus College.