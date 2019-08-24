Area students to serve as resident assistants at UNK
KEARNEY — Several area students have been chosen to serve as resident assistants and hall directors in the dorms at the University of Nebraska at Kearney this school year.
Alex Pinell of Grand Island is an assistant hall directors.
Resident assistants include:
Ashley Einspahr of Arcadia, Emily Beaver of Central City, Kaleb Pfeifer of Doniphan, Alex Goracke of Giltner; Alyssa Wells of Grand Island; Joseph Keele and Sara Ripp of Hastings, Javan Clement of Juniata, Chance McKimmey of Kenesaw, Valeria Lozano of Spalding and Tara Buettner of St. Edward.
Graduates
Nicole Schroeder of Grand Island and Hannah Paulsen of St. Paul each received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center after the summer term.