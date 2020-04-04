Scholarships

John Wetovick of Fullerton and Jacob Czarnick of Genoa have been chosen to receive $1,000 Central Valley Ag Member-Owner Scholarships given to students of CVA member-owners pursuing postsecondary education in an agriculturally related field. Applicants wrote an essay titled “The Value of Cooperatives in Modern Agriculture.”

Taylor Miller of Grand Island graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa, on Feb. 28.

Stacy Sizemore of Albion and Michael Bates of Hastings have been accepted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. Members have earned 12 hours of college credit and a 3.5 grade-point average.

