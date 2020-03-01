SEWARD — The University A Cappella Choir from Concordia University in Seward will travel to Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada for its annual spring tour March 6 through 16. The choir will conclude the tour with two concerts on March 22 in Lincoln and Seward.
The internationally acclaimed choir will perform concerts at churches and schools in seven cities on its tour. Before leaving the state, the choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Kearney High School in Kearney.
The choir performs full-length concerts and school assemblies, and participates in Sunday worship services. The repertoire of sacred and secular choral compositions spans all historical periods and is representative of many cultures. This year’s concert features choral music of J.S. Bach, Franz Joseph Haydn, Gioachino Rossini, Paul Manz, Stanford Scriven, Brian Edward Galante, John David Earnest, William Averitt, John Rutter, Tom Mueller, Ray Liebau, Moses Hogan and others.
Central Nebraska students in the choir include Elizabeth Bergdolt of Grand Island, alto I; Elizabeth Pobanz of Grand Island, soprano I; Trenton Bruntz of Hastings, tenor II; and Megan Kroeker of Henderson, soprano I.
Area students inducted into Alpha Chi at Hastings College
HASTINGS — The Hastings College chapter of Alpha Chi, a collegiate all-discipline academic honor society, inducted new members recently.
Alpha Chi is a coeducational academic honor society designed to promote academic excellence and exemplary character among college students and to honor those who achieve such distinction. Only students who place in the top 10% of their class are invited to become members.
Central Nebraska students among those inducted include: Sam Johnson of Hastings, Emily Krolikowski of Cairo, Hallie Murray of Hastings, Makenzie Peters of Wood River and Ali Smith of Ord.
Activities
Paul Noble of Grand Island was one of more than 2,800 University of Iowa students who participated in the 26th annual student-led Dance Marathon that raised more than $2.8 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Together, the students, Dance Marathon leadership members and volunteers remained standing from 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 to symbolize their support for the fight against pediatric cancer.
Honors
Arthan Bhatt of Grand Island has been named to the fall dean’s list at Boston University in Boston for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 or being in the top 30% of his class.
