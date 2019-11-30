COLUMBUS — Five area students have been accepted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have a 3.5 grade-point average.
Central Nebraska students chosen for membership include: Stacy Sizemore of Albion, Ragan Wood of Greeley, Madison Walkowiak of Spalding, Lela Blackburn and Sierra Harrison, both of Osceola.
Activities
Sam Bosle and Sam Marsh, both of Hastings, and Blake Earnest of Wood River are on the Hastings College student media team that will be broadcasting all matches from the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa, Dec. 3-7, including the semifinals and championship matches that will stream nationally on ESPN3. All other matches from the championships will stream on the NAIA Network. This is the third year the Hastings College student media team has live
streamed the NAIA volleyball championship. The team manages the entire production, from setting up cameras and building graphics needed for the streams.
Courtney Smith of Hampton was director for the Chadron State College production of eight 10-minute plays that were presented Nov. 22-23 at the campus in Chadron. Cast members included Teya Sidders of Kenesaw and Jarret Buchholz of Arnold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.