OMAHA — Central Nebraska students are among those named to the fall chancellor’s and dean’s lists at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Those on the dean’s list earned a GPA of at least 3.5.
Central Nebraska students on the chancellor’s list include:
Lexie Faber and Leta Lohrmeyer, both of Aurora; Lauren Van Laningham, Broken Bow; Neal LeBlanc, Central City; Jamie Bish, Rhett Milner, Luis Rodriguez, Alexia Schulte and Megan Woods, all of Grand Island; John Pohlson, Alyssa Spartz, Mariah Steiner, Megan Steiner and Uyen Tran, all of Hastings; McKenna Friesen, Henderson; Kyla Stauffer, Phillips; Cale Harless, Polk; and Danielle Prososki, Silver Creek.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include: Adam Hahn, Nolan Meyer, Nicholas Miller, Maya Nachtigal, Jordan Stevenson and Nicholas Weber of Aurora; Mara Stuhr, Bradshaw; Ryan Dawe and Jonathon Thoene of Burwell; Elizabeth Lindell, Cairo; Vayle Berger, Callaway; Isaiah Valverde, Doniphan; Victor Kosmicki-Gutierrez, Elba; Tia Wetovick, Fullerton; Kelsey Christensen and Kassandra Cornwell of Genoa;
Jarred Anderson, Jesse Arends, Blake Beran, Alexa Blase, Daniel Bolanos, Kylar Cabrera, Jaydon Casillas, Ryan Christensen, Grant Cole, Bethany Collins, Katelyn Douglass, Erick Estevez, Amanda Fay, Gavin Fox, Lakeisha Friedrichsen, Natalie Gibbs, Zachary Harris, Haleigh Hoos, Stephanie Huntwork, Craig Lewandowski, Nickolas Nabower, Joshua Peterman, Ashley Ramos, Brady Semm, Donovan Smith, Kyleejoe Thompson and Sharilyn Tuttle, all of Grand Island;
Nolan Barry, Madison Beck, Nicholas Bohlen, Elyse Keller, Jaiden Kully, Lance Lindstrom, Claire Redinger and Austin Seamann of Hastings; Brooklyn Epp and Katelyn Janzen of Henderson; Maria Consbruck, Juniata; Daniel Bresnahan, Marquette; Montana Gable, Osceola; David Swanson, Phillips; Lilly Swanson, St. Paul; Erica Pokorney, Shelby; and Jack Taylor, Taylor.
Area students named to Cloud County CC honor lists
CONCORDIA, Kan. — Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan., has named several area students to its fall president’s list and honor roll.
Those named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.9-4.0. Those on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.6-3.899.
Central Nebraska students on the president’s list include: Trey Asher of Hastings, Connor Laux of Juniata and Joel Ostrom of Burwell.
Noah Halsey of Grand Island was named to the honor roll.
UNL students chosen for ag ambassador program
Eleven University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, including three from Central Nebraska, are getting the chance to learn more about the corn and soybean industries as part of the 2020 Corn and Soy Collegiate Ambassador Program.
Area students who are members of the 2020 class are Josh Bauer of Ravenna, Halie Andreasen of St. Edward and Emma Hoffschneider of Burwell.
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association launched the program to give students a comprehensive understanding of the industries. During the year the ambassadors will take part in four seminars and take part in an ag industry bus tour around the state. Each student will receive a scholarship after concluding the program.
CCC students attend national veterans conference
Six student veterans from Central Community College attended the 12th annual Student Veterans of America National Conference Jan. 3 through 5 in Los Angeles.
They were among more than 2,000 student veterans, education officials and military supporters who gathered at the conference to share experiences and best practices for improving the student veteran organizations on their respective campuses as well as the academic climate for student veterans everywhere.
CCC attendees were Michael Rothe, Aaron Sands and Keith Tinnell, all of Grand Island, and Erich Goldstein, Mikayla Havins and Rebecca Maring, all of Hastings.
Graduates
Wyatt Woodman of Kenesaw and Robert Peterson of Ord were awarded bachelor of arts degrees in December by Concordia University in Seward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.