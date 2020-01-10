Local children celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with Grand Island Police Department crime prevention officer Jason Wood on Thursday at the Grand Island Public Library.

Wood read books to the children about police officers to teach them what officers do.

Wood said when children usually see a police officer it’s because there was a robbery or another stressful situation, so he enjoyed being able to hang out with the kids in a relaxed environment.

Lori Medlin, library assistant, said she organized the event because kids love seeing the officers, so she thought it would be a perfect way to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

After reading stories to the kids, Wood colored with them while they enjoyed a snack.

Medlin said it seemed like the kids were enjoying the program.

After coloring, Wood gave each child a pencil and a Junior Police Officer sticker.

