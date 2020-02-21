Dance moms, dance dads and dance grandparents from all over the state are converging this weekend on the Heartland Events Center.
Between 5,000 and 6,000 people will attend the State High School Cheer and Dance Championships, which started Friday and conclude Saturday.
A little more than 200 schools are taking part, said Darin Boysen, executive director of the Nebraska Coaches Association. That number represents about two-thirds of the schools in the state.
The number of student-athletes taking part is pushing 2,500, Boysen said.
This is the 13th year in a row the Heartland Events Center has hosted the Cheer and Dance Championships.
Grand Island is a good host, Boysen said.
“The community has embraced this,” he said. “We really appreciate the support of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Heartland Events Center has been very gracious to us, and this is a great facility for this event.”
Participation in cheer and dance is growing, but dance is probably growing faster of late, Boysen said.
When the event started, it was held on a Friday night and Saturday. Now it consists of “two very long, full days of competition,” he said.
Because the competition is becoming bigger every year, Boysen feels it’s having a greater economic impact on Grand Island. More teams are staying in hotels, and more fans are going out to eat.
“So I’m hoping it’s a win for Grand Island and Hall County,” he said.
The cheer competition will be held Saturday, after Friday’s dance activities.
In the bigger schools, separate teams compete each day. In the smaller schools, girls are on both teams, Boysen said.
The Grand Island Senior High Islandaires dance team competed once Friday, in the high kick A division. The eight girls performed to a Katy Perry song,
On Friday, the Islandaires were being coached by a GISH junior, Ariana Julian, and two moms, Amy Almquist and Julian’s mother, Seann.
“We’re just the fill-ins,” said Ariana, who’s currently injured. She’ll be back next year.
The regular coach, Hannah Luber, is serving as a bridesmaid this weekend at a wedding in Mexico. She sent a note telling the team how much she’d like to be with them Friday.
One of the team members, sophomore McKenzie Zapata, felt that Friday morning was “the best that we’ve ever performed” because “we put all into our performance.”
Junior Kara Almquist said the group “definitely worked hard for it this year, and it shows.”
“We love dance and our team is like a second family,” Zapata said.
Friday morning, the Northwest girls competed in the hip hop B division. The 13 student-athletes performed to the Missy Elliott song “Where They From.” Later Friday, the group participated in the jazz B division.
A lot of work goes into a short performance. The Northwest hip hop entry on Friday clocked in at one minute, 51 seconds.
Northwest junior Hannah Fjeldheim said the squad has “grown as a team a lot this year.”
Senior Justine Eickhoff agreed that the Friday morning performance went well.
“I think we’re just focusing on making this our last performance and our best performance and just coming together as a team,” Eickhoff said. After all of the squad’s “hard work this year, I think we’re going to kill it and just go out there and give it all we’ve got.”
All of the Northwest girls also take lessons at local dance studios.
“There’s a lot of different dance studios around Grand Island,” said Northwest dance team coach Abby Miller. “They all dance at different ones, but they come together for this dance team.”
Dance students get an early start. Zapata and Almquist both started taking dance lessons when they were 3.
During the competition, Miller pays attention to the girls’ spacing and their formations. Timing is also important, Fjeldheim said. In addition to performance, it’s also important that they keep up their overall energy level.
Julian looks at the girls’ facial expressions and to see if their toes are pointed and their legs are straight.
Members of dance teams put in long hours. At Northwest, tryouts were last April. Practice started in June. “And we’ve been practicing three times a week since then,” Miller said.
That doesn’t count practice at their own dance studios.
The GISH students do workouts during the year to help get their kicks high. The dancers even lifted weights last summer. This coming summer, Zapata said, the girls will probably just work with a fitness instructor.
At the Heartland Events Center, the girls are happy.
“It’s a fun weekend,” Julian said. “I mean, it stresses the girls out during the week but once they come to dance, they love it. This is their favorite time of the year.”
