CHAPMAN — Chapman School students were able to learn about music from a Nashville recording artist during her visit to the school Thursday.
Hailey Steele, a Nashville, Tenn., singer and songwriter originally from Madison, S.D., visited with all Chapman students from preschool through fifth grade to sing and play songs, teach them about singing, speak about her career path and talk to them about pursuing their own dreams.
“Usually the individual group classes just lend themselves to different things,” Steele said. “With the preschool class, we were singing ‘Baby Shark.’ A lot of the older kids have questions for me about how to get into all things music related and ‘The Voice.’ The older the kids are, the more I feel we talk about the message. With the young kids, it is just about getting them to associate music with fun. We were just banging on some instruments.”
She said she began her visit to Chapman Thursday with “a big assembly” where students participated in a yodeling contest.
“One of my favorite parts of today is I grew up yodeling, so I yodeled for the students,” she said. “Most kids have never heard yodeling before. Then, I had a yodeling contest where I brought down a couple volunteers from each class. It was super fun and I tried to encourage the crowd to only be cheering and stay positive. We tried to pick a winner or two or do a tie based on cheering.”
After the assembly, each class worked one-on-one with Steele. Chapman fourth- and fifth-graders played recorders and learned about her career path. She said she first discovered her love for singing and performing in first grade after performing at local talent shows, churches and nursing homes.
At age 19, Steele said, she moved to Nashville, where she has since performed at the Grand Ole Opry. She has also competed on NBC’s “The Voice” and had a music video featured on CMT.
Steele told the fourth- and fifth-graders that when they are young, they may have a dream they may not think could be achieved, or they may not yet have the skill set for it, but they should never give up.
“When I was 7 years old and said I wanted to be a singer, I didn’t really know what that was going to look like at this moment in my life today,” she said. “When I moved to Nashville, Tenn., I didn’t really know what I was doing. I wasn’t the best performer and I didn’t know how to write a song.”
Steele added that in her 12 years in Nashville, she has learned how to write songs and has learned from “some of the best songwriters in the world,” and that has caused her to become better at songwriting.
One of the most unexpected moments during her visit Thursday, Steele said, came from the second- and third-grade group when they asked her to sing “Puff the Magic Dragon” and knew every word of the song as they sang along.
“It is just really cool to see kids who are interested in music,” she said. “They were so eager to want to sing to me. It is just cool to see kids into that, especially a song like that where they have no idea the meaning behind it. It is just awesome that they are into it that much at that age.”
Thursday evening, Steele presented a free concert to students, their families and members of the Chapman community at the school. She said Thursday morning that the show would be a family-oriented show with a mix of songs she has written, along with some cover songs.
