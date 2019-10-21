Every fall, when the leaves begin to change, I start to feel myself changing as well.
Although every day seems to pass by slowly, they fly by quickly when I look back on them. Every few weeks, a gust of wind blows the idea into my head that I haven’t done anything with those days. I haven’t written the book that has been in my head for years, championed a cause I believe in or traveled the world.
In fact, I barely remember the last few weeks beyond the time I have spent in the classroom. My life revolves around my education and extracurriculars, yet life is so much more than the eight hours that are spent at school or work. It is how the other 16 hours are spent that will define the person who I become.
I pass through those 16 hours by rewatching my favorite movies or scrolling through my phone, but I know that the time is actually passing me by. I wait for the weekend, for Christmas break or for summer vacation. I wait for life to start, believing that it will begin when I can drive, when I go to college or when I move into my own house. Over the past several years, I have learned to become comfortable with my lifestyle that lacked the adventure of living. For me, life started 15 years ago, but living is starting this very second.
I feel alive when I spend time with my family and friends, read a book that teaches me a profound lesson or step outside into the fresh, crisp air. When I connect with the world around me, it opens my eyes to something greater than myself. Observing the interconnectedness of our society makes me believe that my life has a mission beyond its mundane simplicity.
When I do something that scares me, I feel alive. When I hold a pen in my hand, I feel alive. When I speak about something I believe in, I feel alive. I have learned that living is taking the leap and not caring about whether I land in the space between. Ultimately, it is about the challenge rather than the outcome. I know that this is living, and I intend to accept the challenge this season.
Autumn is different from spring, summer and winter because the season of change makes everything fall into place. Change is a constant, reminding us that nothing will remain for long. As the situations and people around us evolve, comfort can be found in the consistency of change, especially that which occurs within ourselves.
Although spring is commonly considered the season of beginning and change, fall is when everything is given the chance to live again. As the leaves transform into a farrago of colors, I know that I will transform into a better person as the years pass by. The red leaves will light my spirit on fire, the golden leaves will signify my success if I chase my dreams, and the orange leaves represent the enthusiasm that I will use to approach my life. Every time the trees let go of their leaves, I will let go of my old habits, allowing myself time to grow into the new habits that will make me better before autumn comes again. When the season returns, I will be ready to drop the things that drag me down.
The beautiful thing about life is that you don’t have to wait for someone or something else to change before you do. The choice is yours to make. Autumn simply serves as a reminder that change is inevitable and beautiful; it is a process that is innate for our world.
As the autumns slip by, will we allow ourselves to become the people we value? Will we accomplish the dreams that have lingered in our minds? Will we finish what we continue to put off for another day? Will we learn a language, play the piano or write a book?
We will.
