The Nebraska State Patrol will be at Centura’s Homecoming football game on Friday to demonstrate the importance of seat belts with the Seat Belt Convincer.
This device lets people experience what the impact of a crash feels like at roughly 5 mph. A follow-up observation check will be done in October at the school to determine if usage rates changed with the information given to the students.
The 30 members of the Centura Student Council are promoting the Teens in the Driver Seat program for the 2019-2020 school year, starting with a focus on seat belts.
Seat belts save more than 13,000 lives every year, yet buckling up continues to be the lowest among 16- to 24-year-olds. Because of this, the student council is doing a number of activities focused on seat belt use.
Observation checks for drivers and passengers of vehicles were done in late September as students drove to school, showing that 80% of drivers arriving to school were wearing their seat belt.
A presentation in student prep, the newsletter the Burgundy Buckle (written by Breanna Fanta), bulletin boards, posters and Centura Vision will also give information about seat belt use to students throughout the month.
