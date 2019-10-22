GREELEY — Central Valley High School students were able to learn more about transportation safety at an event Tuesday.
Kathleen Kennedy, a health/family consumer sciences teacher at the high school, said 125 students in seventh to 12th grades participated in the first-ever event offered through Teens in the Drivers’ Seat, a national peer-to-peer safe driving program. The event was made possible through a mini-grant from Teens in the Drivers’ Seat.
During Tuesday’s event, Kennedy said, students were able to rotate between four different stations that focused on school bus safety, semitruck safety, seat belt usage and impaired driving.
“The first station is the school bus and we have that marked off with (caution) tape,” she said. “The first 10 feet is the safety zone around the bus on any given day when the bus is loading or unloading. Then, where the chairs are is that additional 20 feet where, when the bus is stopped, the lights are flashing and the arm is out to tell drivers to stop.”
Kennedy added Central Valley has had some issues in the rural communities in the district involving drivers not stopping for the buses’ flashing lights and stop sign, so she thought it was important to educate students so they can educate their family members and other community members about this topic. Students also participated in a bus evacuation drill so they know what to do in case they need to evacuate a bus.
At another station, students wore “drunk goggles” and attempted to throw beanbags in a cornhole game. She said the students were able to see how their reaction times and “depth of vision” were off and how this could relate to driving.
“What we know is that sleep deprivation is about the same as being drunk when you are driving,” Kennedy said. “In the past, we have had some students actually fall asleep while driving to school and go nicely and safely into the road ditch.”
Eighth-grader Alexis Johnson said with the “drunk goggles” and the cornhole game, she came to realize her reaction time would “be a lot less” and that her “depth of vision was way off.”
“It would look like it (hole) was close to you, but it would actually be 10 feet away from you,” Johnson said.
She said as it relates to driving, if you are driving impaired, you may think a car is far away from you, when it is actually a lot closer.
Kennedy said she and eight Central Valley High School students attended a symposium in April in Norfolk along with other Teens in the Drivers’ Seat chapters from around the state. There, they were able to see a semitruck in action. She said she and the students thought that “was really cool and something we needed to bring to our rural area to talk about.”
Rhonda Hartman, a 37-year veteran truck driver with Old Dominion of Des Moines, Iowa, educated students about semitruck safety at one of the event’s four stations. Kennedy said the truck was staged with a small car on one side of it and a trash can on another side.
“The trash can is like if they were going through Grand Island and that would be the second lane,” she said. “You cannot see that and you cannot see one or two other cars in back of the semitruck. The kids are going to talk about that and Rhonda Hartman is going to talk about all the safety distances. The students are also going to have the opportunity to get up in the seat and see what they can and cannot see.”
Central Valley eighth-grader Mia Butcher said the semitruck station made her more aware of how semitrucks operate on the roads.
“I never realized how their blind spots work,” Butcher said. “It just amazed me how they cannot actually see you at certain points. The more diagonal you got, the less they could see. I learned that you need to be very sure they can see you when you are passing a semitruck.”
At another station, Trooper John Kroeger of the Nebraska State Patrol showed the students the Patrol’s rollover simulator and educated students about seat belt safety. He used the simulator to show students what happens in a rollover accident when they do and do not use their seat belt.
“Kids have the opportunity to see something,” Kroeger said of Tuesday’s event. “With the juniors and seniors this year, they can be role models to the younger kids to wear their seat belts and drive safely.”
Butcher said the rollover simulator made her more cautious and aware of how crucial it is that she and her classmates use their seat belts when driving.
“We are from a small town, have a big district and people drive from 30 minutes away on gravel roads and sometimes slippery roads to get here,” she said. “Road conditions also vary, so this event is very beneficial.”
When it comes to deer, Kroeger told students they should “just hit it” rather than trying to avoid it.
“You can replace a vehicle, but you can’t replace a kid,” he said. “All vehicles on the road have insurance, so if it goes in the ditch, it can be replaced.”
Kennedy said due to the distance students travel to and from school, students as young as 14 years old have school permits and are driving on the roads. This made Tuesday’s event even more important.
“Most of our students do take driver’s education, but it is a two-week classroom course in the summer and they get 20 hours of drive time. Our school hosts that in June, so students usually do not have that much experience driving on wet pavement, in high winds and none in snow and/or ice, unless their parents or somebody gives them some of that driving instruction,” she said.
Shannon Barkwell, Teens in the Drivers’ Seat coordinator from San Antonio, Texas, echoed Kennedy’s comments and stressed the importance of Tuesday’s event in educating teen drivers.
“For us, there are so many different issues with students driving,” Barkwell said. “It is important to bring them that education, like not driving distracted. That is really what today is about. We want to inform the students about how to drive safely around other people. Students are a peer-driven group, so you can definitely see how the high school students are helping with the implementation of this.”
