NORFOLK — Area students were among the graduates of Northeast Community College in Norfolk recognized in a virtual ceremony.
Central Nebraska students receiving associate of arts degrees include:
Ronda Metz and Kylee Ranslem, both of Albion; Cora Hemmer of Burwell; Blakely Jones of Central City; Larissa Tomlinson of Gibbon; Chandler Hehnke of Grand Island; Drake Kunze of Palmer; Zacrye Flynn of St. Edward; and Vanessa Velasco of Shelby.
Reeciving an associate degree in nursing was: Brittany Merry of Osceola.
Receiving associate of science degrees were:
Grace Racek of Burwell; Tanner Parsons of Clarks; Erika Gustafson of Fullerton; Shyanne Sutton of Genoa; Hunter Kocian of St. Paul; Kylie Hansen and Kendra Lamb, both of Sargent; Holden Vavricek of Shelby; Tera Paczosa of Silver Creek; and Emily Noyd of Stromsburg.
Receiving associate of applied science degrees were:
Mercedes Rosno of Genoa, accounting; Bailey Mues of Grand Island, agribusiness and agriculture — animal science; Barrett Selden of Dannebrog, agriculture — agronomy; Byron Bauer of Spalding, agriculture — agronomy; Kalin Gabriel of Stromsburg, agriculture — agronomy; Tessa Byrd of Clarks, agriculture — animal science;
Reggie Gangwish of Hastings, agriculture — animal science; Brady Brown and Drew Dearmont, both of Burwell, agriculture — diversified agriculture; Kyle Noble of Albion, agriculture — precision agriculture; Trinity Trotter of Ord, automotive technology;
Waylan David of Burwell, building construction; Kirsten Staab of Broken Bow, business; Camille Micek of Shelby, business; Jordan Slevin of Spalding, business; Chase Tomlinson-Middleswart of Gibbon, diesel technology; Jacob Adams of Grand Island, diesel technology; Kolby Brown of Wood River, diesel technology; Preston Plock of Stromsburg, drafting; Jackson Snoberger of Aurora, electrical construction and control; Isaac Ogden of Wood River, electrical construction and control;
Paul Diessner of Primrose, horticulture and golf course management; Trevor Nissen of Albion, information technology; Derek Mahony of Ericson, information technology; Braeden O’Neill of Grand Island, media arts; McKayla Mogensen of Cedar Rapids, physical therapist assistant;
Rachel Sundberg of Clarks, physical therapist assistant; Emily Harders of Grand Island, physical therapist assistant; Caitlin Langer of Spalding, physical therapist assistant; Joel Myers of Broken Bow, utility line; Chase Dettman of Central City, utility line;
Tyler Cameron, Jaden Garner and Kassidy Sok, all of Grand Island, utility line; Cody Barbee of Hastings, utility line; Travis Tolles of Pleasanton, utility line; Tanner Kolar of St. Paul, utility line; Kelley Bode of Burwell, veterinary technology; and Kimberly Brandt of Grand Island, veterinary technology.
Receiving diplomas were:
Donevan Callahan of Palmer, drafting; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, drafting; Joseph Walsh of Ravenna, machining and manufacturing automation; Tayla Rasmussen of Albion, practical nursing; Jordyn Anderson of Broken Bow, practical nursing; Ali Nowicki of Grand Island, practical nursing;
Mikayla Strickland of North Loup, practical nursing; Megan Beck of Wolbach, practical nursing; Hunter Meyer of Albion, welding; Bryce Allen of Bradshaw, welding; Austin Randall of Kenesaw, welding; Clayton Darby of Pleasanton, welding; and Brandon Miller of St. Edward, wind energy.
Receiving certificates were:
Camille Micek of Shelby, banking; Jordan Kempf of Glenvil, broadcast production and media production; MaryJo Suckstorf of Burwell, entrepreneurship; Donevan Callahan of Palmer, drafting; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, drafting; Melanie Vanosdall of Scotia, food service and dietary management;
Trevor Nissen of Albion, IBMi application development, technical services support and web and visual application development; Derek Mahony of Ericson, IBMi application development, information technology — general, and web and visual application development;
Spencer Leslie of Spalding, information security; Joseph Walsh of Ravenna, machining and manufacturing automation; Braeden O’Neill of Grand Island, recording studio production; and Spencer Leslie of Spalding, technical services support.
