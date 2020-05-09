Seventy-one students at Central Community College have been selected as Exceptional Students for 2020.
The students were selected for the outstanding ability they demonstrated in their academic program along with their collaborative, communication and leadership skills; class attendance and participation; and professionalism.
Because of COVID-19, CCC used a virtual college-wide ceremony to honor them instead of hosting its usual Student Recognition and Awards Ceremony at each campus. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.cccneb.edu/2020-exceptional-student-honorees.
The 2020 Exceptional Students are:
Columbus Campus
BELLWOOD: Josie Cudaback, Spanish; Kyle Haarmann, agricultural sciences; Jose Lowther, criminal justice; and Darlyn Ortez, visual arts
CLARKS: Omar Ramirez, business administration
COLUMBUS: Guilherme Demhougi, physical education; Aubrey Houser, sociology; Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, psychology; Samantha Martinez, health/nutrition; Dakota Miller, theater; Stephanie Prochaska, accounting; Natalie Rodriguez, chemistry and physics; and Tristen Romero, English
DANNEBROG: Ally Phillips, music and speech
GENOA: Alexis Ramaekers, associate degree in nursing, and Sheryl Rosno, early childhood education
GRAND ISLAND: Eloy Rivera-Erives, information technology and systems
HASTINGS: Michael Bates, mathematics
HEARTWELL: Riston Mais, philosophy
HOLDREGE: Brent Upthagrove, quality technology
KEARNEY: Katy Eyers, biology
LEXINGTON: Mallorie Buescher, business technology
NEWMAN GROVE: Bryttanie Nelson, practical nursing
ORD: Susan Vavra, preprofessional studies
SCHUYLER: Josue Flores, economics, and Nesrudin Yusuf, welding technology
Grand Island Campus
ALBION: Kelli Niewohner, human services
CAIRO: Shelby Harmon, accounting, and Luke Moore, drafting and design technology
CENTRAL CITY: Sierra Boroviak, associate of arts
GRAND ISLAND: Antonio Garcia Campos, associate of science; Sarah Hoban, occupational therapy assistant; and Logan Swanson, information technology and systems
HASTINGS: Rebecca Brown, practical nursing; Jordan Kelly, registered nursing; and Stephanie Mendez, criminal justice
KEARNEY: Johnnie “JJ” Bower, welding technology, and Kristi Johnson, health information management services
LINDSAY: Katelynn Endicott, business administration, and Amelia Williams-McCarthy, early childhood education
RAPID CITY, S.D.: Drew Morris, paramedicine
Hastings Campus
CLAY CENTER: Joseph Ackerman, media arts/graphic arts
DEWEESE: Julia Brodrick, business administration
GRAND ISLAND: Kaitlyn Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts
GRESHAM: Reggie Rafert, agricultural sciences/precision agriculture
HASTINGS: Alex Aldrich, information technology and systems; Braden Hueftle, diesel technology; Isaiah Lopez, automotive technology; Christopher Mai, accounting; Joshua Nelson, electrical technology; Whitney Powell, agricultural sciences; and Morgan Schoening, dental hygiene
KEARNEY: Laurel Bain, construction technology
KENESAW: Kimberly Spencer, early childhood education
LEXINGTON: Bryan Ortiz, criminal justice
NELSON: Michael Dunn, media arts/video production
OXFORD: Dillon Burns, drafting and design technology
RED CLOUD: Hannah Vance, dental assisting
AUBREY, TEXAS: Gene Stander, auto body technology
PEETZ, COLO.: Jesse Buss, advanced manufacturing design technology
Kearney Center
AMHERST: Bryan Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology
GRAND ISLAND: Kayla Bourland, associate of arts, and Stephanie Burmeister, associate of science
KEARNEY: Jessica Goree, practical nursing
PLEASANTON: Nicole Rush, registered nursing
Learning Centers (Holdrege, Lexington, Ord)/Online Students
AINSWORTH: Kendra Barry, criminal justice
BLAIR: Flora Maass, business technology
GRAND ISLAND: Nathan Bush, business administration
HAMPTON: Laci Fleming, accounting
