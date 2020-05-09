Seventy-one students at Central Community College have been selected as Exceptional Students for 2020.

The students were selected for the outstanding ability they demonstrated in their academic program along with their collaborative, communication and leadership skills; class attendance and participation; and professionalism.

Because of COVID-19, CCC used a virtual college-wide ceremony to honor them instead of hosting its usual Student Recognition and Awards Ceremony at each campus. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.cccneb.edu/2020-exceptional-student-honorees.

The 2020 Exceptional Students are:

Columbus Campus

BELLWOOD: Josie Cudaback, Spanish; Kyle Haarmann, agricultural sciences; Jose Lowther, criminal justice; and Darlyn Ortez, visual arts

CLARKS: Omar Ramirez, business administration

COLUMBUS: Guilherme Demhougi, physical education; Aubrey Houser, sociology; Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, psychology; Samantha Martinez, health/nutrition; Dakota Miller, theater; Stephanie Prochaska, accounting; Natalie Rodriguez, chemistry and physics; and Tristen Romero, English

DANNEBROG: Ally Phillips, music and speech

GENOA: Alexis Ramaekers, associate degree in nursing, and Sheryl Rosno, early childhood education

GRAND ISLAND: Eloy Rivera-Erives, information technology and systems

HASTINGS: Michael Bates, mathematics

HEARTWELL: Riston Mais, philosophy

HOLDREGE: Brent Upthagrove, quality technology

KEARNEY: Katy Eyers, biology

LEXINGTON: Mallorie Buescher, business technology

NEWMAN GROVE: Bryttanie Nelson, practical nursing

ORD: Susan Vavra, preprofessional studies

SCHUYLER: Josue Flores, economics, and Nesrudin Yusuf, welding technology

Grand Island Campus

ALBION: Kelli Niewohner, human services

CAIRO: Shelby Harmon, accounting, and Luke Moore, drafting and design technology

CENTRAL CITY: Sierra Boroviak, associate of arts

GRAND ISLAND: Antonio Garcia Campos, associate of science; Sarah Hoban, occupational therapy assistant; and Logan Swanson, information technology and systems

HASTINGS: Rebecca Brown, practical nursing; Jordan Kelly, registered nursing; and Stephanie Mendez, criminal justice

KEARNEY: Johnnie “JJ” Bower, welding technology, and Kristi Johnson, health information management services

LINDSAY: Katelynn Endicott, business administration, and Amelia Williams-McCarthy, early childhood education

RAPID CITY, S.D.: Drew Morris, paramedicine

Hastings Campus

CLAY CENTER: Joseph Ackerman, media arts/graphic arts

DEWEESE: Julia Brodrick, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Kaitlyn Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts

GRESHAM: Reggie Rafert, agricultural sciences/precision agriculture

HASTINGS: Alex Aldrich, information technology and systems; Braden Hueftle, diesel technology; Isaiah Lopez, automotive technology; Christopher Mai, accounting; Joshua Nelson, electrical technology; Whitney Powell, agricultural sciences; and Morgan Schoening, dental hygiene

KEARNEY: Laurel Bain, construction technology

KENESAW: Kimberly Spencer, early childhood education

LEXINGTON: Bryan Ortiz, criminal justice

NELSON: Michael Dunn, media arts/video production

OXFORD: Dillon Burns, drafting and design technology

RED CLOUD: Hannah Vance, dental assisting

AUBREY, TEXAS: Gene Stander, auto body technology

PEETZ, COLO.: Jesse Buss, advanced manufacturing design technology

Kearney Center

AMHERST: Bryan Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology

GRAND ISLAND: Kayla Bourland, associate of arts, and Stephanie Burmeister, associate of science

KEARNEY: Jessica Goree, practical nursing

PLEASANTON: Nicole Rush, registered nursing

Learning Centers (Holdrege, Lexington, Ord)/Online Students

AINSWORTH: Kendra Barry, criminal justice

BLAIR: Flora Maass, business technology

GRAND ISLAND: Nathan Bush, business administration

HAMPTON: Laci Fleming, accounting

