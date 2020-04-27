HASTINGS — Many Central Nebraska students are among the new and returning students who have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Hastings.
Area students receiving scholarships include:
Advanced Manufacturing/Welding Endowed Scholarship: William Delo of Dannebrog; Grant Williams of Doniphan; Samuel Kucera and Jadon Mitchell, both of Gibbon; Casey Nelson of Hastings; and Jake Wachtel of Hordville.
Assessment Advantage Scholarship: Arturo Valdez of Alda; Karlee Stunkel of Ansley; Ariel Willems of Ayr; McKenna Soncksen of Burwell; Keagan Buechter of Cedar Rapids; Brendan Wruble of Clarks; Cory Broeker of Doniphan; Tory Land of Fullerton; Nathan Holcomb of Gibbon; Ryan Christenson, Grant Kohles and Zane Puncochar, all of Grand Island; Allie Bauer, Sanie Davis, Cody Dockum, Kobi Ennen, Taylor Ground, Thomas Harling, Daelene Hinrichs, Adynn Kusek, Shaylee McNeil, Michael Morales, Jose Pedroza, Caitlin Tibbs, Cale Uhrmacher and Gage Wright, all of Hastings; Jake Wachtel of Hordville; Tara Allen, Aaron Beck and Samuel Johnston, all of Juniata; Kaylee Klanecky of North Loup; Adam Betke, Braydon Mueller, Shalie Sklenar and Tyler Wetzel, all of Ravenna; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby; Lana Menke of St. Libory; Brandon Seier and Ty Swanson, both of Wood River.
Auto Body Technology Scholarship: Bryce Bottolfson of Juniata.
Automotive Technology Scholarship: Jose Ortiz of Grand Island; Tyler Emons of Hastings.
Beck Family Endowed Scholarship: Valerie Salaz of Hastings.
Bernard and Oriel Kinley Scholarship: Graceyn Skalka of Glenvil.
Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship: Karlee Stunkel of Ansley; Breanna Rocheleau of Burwell; Anna McReynolds of Central City; Jenna Pawloski of Farwell; Morgan Carver, Britney Krueger, Danielle Newton and Mikaela O’Brien, all of Hastings; Morgan McGugin and Michelle Ropers, both of St. Paul; Taya Kolar of Wolbach.
Bliss and Virginia North Memorial Scholarship: Michelle Becker, Elizabeth Dunn and Hiliary Huss, all of Hastings.
Burke Estate Scholarship: Valerie Salaz of Hastings.
Carriage House Foundation Scholarship: Ryan Deleon of Grand Island and Victor Castro of Wood River.
Committed to Your Success Scholarship: Arturo Valdez of Alda; Jennifer Allen of Arcadia; Evan Tuma of Ashton; Keeley Allen of Aurora; Ariel Willems of Ayr; Stacia Lemburg, Madison Rasmussen and Charles Selden, all of Cairo; Keagan Buechter of Cedar Rapids; Alyssa Gora of Central City; Grant Williams of Doniphan; Tory Land of Fullerton; Brett Schnakenberg of Glenvil; Megan Fish, Kyle Phillips and Marlie Ruge, all of Grand Island; Isaac Benal, Haylee Brandenburg, Gunner Fischer, Erika Hernandez, Emily Himmelberg, Malcolm Martinez, Lizbeth Peregrino Morales, Lisa Tran, Cale Uhrmacher, Quoc Vuong and Tyler Weseman, all of Hastings; Dylan Anderson and Aaron Beck, both of Juniata; Hope Coutts of Kenesaw; Kaylee Klanecky of North Loup; Adam Betke, Annessa Crowell and Alex Willson, all of Ravenna; Jade Obershaw of Shelby; Lana Menke of St. Libory; Elise Arp, Jaden Lambracht and Braden Stepanek, all of St. Paul; Wyatt Graham of Stromsburg; Alex Gizinski and Andrew Gizinski, both of Wood River.
Cornerstone Bank Scholarship: Yazmin Ruvalcaba of Palmer and Lance Woitaszewski of Wood River.
Don and Lisa Cox Business Administration AAS (Associate of Applied Science) Scholarship: Danielle Newton of Hastings.
Dr. John R. Seberg Scholarship: Morgan Urbanski of Grand Island.
Drs. Greg and Marilee Smith Scholarship: Hiliary Huss of Hastings.
Edgar Reynolds Foundation Scholarship: Sidney Stoltenberg and Morgan Urbanski, both of Grand Island.
EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship: Jose Hernandez of Alda; Katie Mitchem of Gibbon; Savannah Jordan and Stephanie Ruiz, both of Grand Island; Jalyn Addleman, Tyra Barrett, Adynn Kusek, Mikaela O’Brien and Cassandra Zetino, all of Hastings; Kaleb Rosentreader of Litchfield; Daniel Acosta of Roseland.
Employee Gifts Scholarship: Rachael Broadwell and Martin Nunez, both of Hastings.
Faith Lutheran Church Scholarship: Morgan Carver, Britney Krueger and Amber Price, all of Hastings.
Gale and Paula Beirow Scholarship: Samuel Johnston of Juniata.
Ganow Dental Hygiene Scholarship: Sidney Stoltenberg of Grand Island.
Gene Haas Scholarship: Austin Schleicher of Grand Island; Hunter Maynard, Taylor Meyer and Rigo Perez, all of Hastings.
General Memorial Scholarship: Haley Ashton of Hastings.
Haskell Kirkland Scholarship: Ariel Willems of Ayr.
Hastings Builders Bureau Scholarship: Michael Morales of Hastings and Dylan Anderson of Juniata.
Hastings Employee Gift Scholarship: Trey Schultz of Cairo; Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan; Michelle Parker of Glenvil; Stephanie Ruiz of Grand Island.
Hastings Kiwanis Club: Allie Bauer of Hastings.
Hastings Rotary Scholarship: Daelene Hinrichs and Gage Wright, both of Hastings.
Homer and Margaret Pierce Endowed Scholarship: Amos Mosel of Aurora and Martin Nunez of Hastings.
Jennifer A. Hoagland Scholarship: Rachael Broadwell of Hastings.
Joshua Michael Hedlund Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Kucera of Gibbon.
Junker Diesel Scholarship: Amos Mosel of Aurora; Trey Schultz of Cairo; Gage Wright of Hastings.
Kaufmann-Cummings Trust Scholarship: Emma Liske of Grand Island.
Lee and Eileen Saathoff Scholarship: Veronica Johnson of Hastings and Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna.
Les and LaVergne Oelschlager Memorial Diesel Scholarship: Gage Wright of Hastings.
Mable Gentry Gade Scholarship: Karla Anderson of Hastings.
Memorial Endowment Scholarship: Allie Bauer of Hastings.
Men’s Health Science Scholarship: Joseph Blattner of Aurora and Adynn Kusek of Hastings.
Merle and Dorothy Anderson Scholarship: Tara Allen of Juniata.
Mike Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Casey Nelson of Hastings.
Myrtle Grimminger Estate Scholarship: Joseph Miller, Stephanie Ruiz and Jacqueline Zarraga Guerrero, all of Grand Island.
Nebraska Open Scholarship: Samuel Clark and Jacob Uden, both of Hastings; Taya Kolar of Wolbach.
Ord Learning Center Scholarship: Sequoia Sillivan of Arcadia; Kaylee Klanecky of North Loup; Cassidy Montgomery of Ord.
Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship: Matthew Tuma of Ashton; Joseph Blattner of Aurora; Katie Mitchem of Gibbon; Joseph Miller and Jacqueline Zarraga Guerrero, all of Grand Island; Gunner Fischer and Jalyn Addleman, both of Hastings; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson; Christian Eacker of St. Paul.
Ram Run Scholarship: Zayra Navarrete of Hastings.
Rhonda and Renee Pauley Scholarship: Marissa Stec of Hastings.
Robert F. Foote Sr. Construction Scholarship: Jose Hernandez of Alda and Logan Nordby of Juniata.
Transition Advantage Scholarship: Tory Land of Fullerton; Adam Ochsner of Glenvil; Ryan Christenson, Brandon Church, Grant Kohles, Francisco Lucas-Mejia and Deyci Mendez Cifuentes, all of Grand Island; Tyler Emons, Taylor Ground, Thomas Harling, Shaylee McNeil, Noah Michalski, Chancellor Mignery, Jackson Moncrief, Jose Pedroza, Cale Uhrmacher, Dante Woodbeck and Gage Wright, all of Hastings; Tara Allen of Juniata; Kaylee Klanecky of North Loup; Cassidy Montgomery of Ord; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby; Lana Menke of St. Libory; Brandon Seier and Ty Swanson, both of Wood River.
Tuition Scholarship: Sequoia Sillivan of Arcadia; Tashia Burnett of Anselmo; Keeley Allen and Colton Journey, both of Aurora;; Aniah Preston of Broken Bow; McKenna Soncksen of Burwell; Stacia Lemburg, Gabriela Neice and Charles Selden, all of Cairo; Alyssa Gora of Central City; Brendan Wruble of Clarks; Joseph Kennedy of Doniphan; Nathan Holcomb of Gibbon; Korbin Drage, Megan Fish, Megan Furstenau, Kobi Gomez, Andres Gonzalez, Grant Kohles, Emma Liske, Dominic Luevano, Jose Ortiz, Zane R. Puncochar and Eddy Quezada, all of Grand Island; Grant Beard, Sanie Davis, Cody Dockum, Tyler Emons, Thomas Harling, Daelene Hinrichs, Kamille Kennard, Cosette Luvaas and Morgan Mousel, all of Hastings; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson; Dylan Anderson of Juniata; Kaleb Rosentreader of Litchfield; Keisha Schott of Pleasanton; Adam Betke of Ravenna; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby; Sterling Wright of Shelton; Cole Doremus, Andrew Gizinski, Ty Swanson and Austin Weber, all of Wood River.
Tuition Academic Aid Scholarship: Desirae Richardson of Alda; Madison Henry of Ansley; Zavien Burr and Shelby Moellenberndt, both of Aurora; Tyler Spotanski of Cairo; Daniel Anderson and Brittany Kennedy, both of Doniphan; Terrin Jonak of Elba; Hannah Hunt and Angela Soto, both of Gibbon; Michelle Parker of Glenvil; Dylan Harris, Gabino Saldivar, Sidney Stoltenberg and Morgan Urbanski, all of Grand Island; Daniel Kehler of Greeley; Karla Anderson, Christina Andretta, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Haley Ashton, Michelle Becker, Maxwell Brockmann, Luke Chamberlain, Abigail Cully, Elizabeth Dunn, Emme Grant, Julia Hernandez, Ashley Hrouda, Elizabeth Macias-Villegas, Olivia Peshek, Amber Price, Haidyn Russell, Marissa Stec, Chloe Stromer, Megan Sydow, Cassie Todd, Jacob Uden and Jenice Ware, all of Hastings; BriAnna Siebert of Henderson; Logan Nordby of Juniata; Megan Van Winkle of Ravenna; Josh Buck of St. Paul; Lance Woitaszewski of Wood River.
Vintage and Classic Car Club Scholarship: Daniel Anderson of Doniphan and Daniel Kehler of Greeley.
Wendell and Francis Starr Scholarship: Matthew Tuma of Ashton; Grady (William) Weber of Burwell; Angela Soto of Gibbon; Savannah Jordan of Grand Island; Daniel Kehler of Greeley; Tyra Barrett, Samuel Clark, Gunner Fischer, Megan Sydow and Cassandra Zetino, all of Hastings; BriAnna Siebert of Henderson; Kaleb Rosentreader of Litchfield; Adam Betke of Ravenna; Daniel Acosta of Roseland.
Willard Borchers Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Zayra Navarrete of Hastings Yazmin Ruvalcaba of Palmer.
Women’s Veteran Scholarship: Mikayla Havins of Juniata.
