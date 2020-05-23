graduation

Central Community College-Grand Island is recognizing 410 2020 graduate candidates.

They will be honored with an online commencement celebration beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.

Forty-four of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas are:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

AINSWORTH: *Flora E. Maass, business technology

AURORA: Jennifer R. James, business administration

AXTELL: *Maximilian M. Fellman, business administration

CAIRO: *Luke D. Moore, drafting and design technology; Jaycee A. Gentleman, early childhood education; Kiley N. Ruhl, occupational therapy assistant; and *Brandon J. Piersol, welding technology

CEDAR RAPIDS: *Susan J. Esch, business administration

CENTRAL CITY: *Ethan J. Nelson, business administration; *Andrew R. Ziska, drafting and design technology; and Shelby R. Schnitzler, occupational therapy assistant

CLARKS: Katelyn S. Thompson, occupational therapy assistant

COLUMBUS: Sarah A. Sorenson, health information management services

DANNEBORG: *Christopher C. Donahoo and Katelynn V. Lauritsen, business administration

DONIPHAN: Lisa J. Delka, occupational therapy assistant

ELM CREEK: Michelle K. Matson and Sarah K. Matson, business administration

FULLERTON: Kyndsey K. Sims, criminal justice, and Maggie M. Lesiak, occupational therapy assistant

GIBBON: *Regina L. Christensen, business administration

GILTNER: Bridget M. Meyer, early childhood education

GLENVIL: Jessica S. Stiner, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Sandra S. Bermudez, Kengy A. Boersen, Abdel A. Bruguera, Nathan R. Bush, Valeria Campa-Prado, Holly M. Chadwick, Kyle M. Clark, Shelby G. Harmon, Jessica J. Hughes, Aaron M. Moderow, John C. Molina, *Michaela R. Rall, Hannah J. Rice, *Carmen A. Rodriguez Aranda, *Walker A. Roscoe, Michael C. Rothe, Cassandra S. Sander, Carmen E. Vogt and Jarry L. Walford, business administration; *Lance A. Duester, business technology; Callie J. Broeker, Shannon M. Cahill-Hayman, *Selina Felix, Ariel R. Lyons, *Stephanie J. Mendez, Gisselle I. Rodriguez and Jessie G. Romero, criminal justice; Gabriel Medrano, Amaryllis Sands and Jacob D. Waterman, drafting and design technology;

Alan B. Herrera, electrical technology; Melinda C. Slattery, health information management services; Elda Martinez-Cruz, human services; *Rocky A. Czaplewski, Seth A. Johnson, *Caleb J. Reynolds, Arlix D. Sorto and Jeremiah J. Zoucha, information technology and systems; *Katherine A. Ames, occupational therapy assistant; *Angela K. Brown, Jenna K. Dixson, Sarah J. Hoban, Nickala J. O’Hare and Alexandria R. Walenz, occupational therapy assistant; Rachael K. Amick, Samantha Dramse, Tiernan R. Mach and Reece M. Maske, pharmacy technician; and Manuel Peinado Jr., welding technology

HAMPTON: Laci L. Fleming, business administration

HASTINGS: Jacqueline L. Bryce and Michael B. Bryce-Tait, business administration; Johana L. Degner, criminal justice; Bobbi J. Hampton, health information management services; Brianna L. Dulitz and Michael W. Miller, human services; and Megan L. Neumiller, occupational therapy assistant

HOLDREGE: Brent W. Upthagrove and Diann K. Upthagrove, quality technology

KEARNEY: *McKenzie J. Deterding, Kaylie R. Johnson, Carrie S. Meyer-Ritter, Megan H. Rodehorst, Carlos H. Vargas Rincon and Jessica D. Vollbrecht, business administration; *Kendra K. Barry and Shannon L. White, criminal justice; Kashia K. Imlay, early childhood education; Kristine M. Johnson and Jennifer D. Lawless, health information management services; *Susan R. Bluel and Nicole M. Ritterbush, human services; and *Kristopher M. Herbig, Kayne M. Musil and Tarren J. Policky, information technology and systems

LEXINGTON: Bradley J. Walker, business administration; *Bryan Ortiz, criminal justice; and Nickthanel R. Hall, information technology and systems

LINCOLN: George A. Henderson, Jill M. Masek, Windy D. Nelson and Arianna C. Wylie, health information management services, and Keila Santos, occupational therapy assistant

LINDSAY: *Katelynn R. Endicott, business administration

LOOMIS: Ryan A. Larson, business administration

MCCOOK: *Kacee J. Samway, occupational therapy assistant

MINDEN: Brooke R. Farr, business administration

NORTH PLATTE: Misty D. Ginapp, business administration

OMAHA: *Kara C. Anderson, business administration, and *Karlee S. Eaton and Patricia Ortega, occupational therapy assistant

ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration

PALMER: Clarice Bialas, business administration, and Zackery M. Lampshire, human services

PILGER: Elisa R. Penaflor, business administration

PLEASANTON: Amanda L. Fitzgerald, business administration

RAVENNA: Trisa R. Schroll, business administration

RED CLOUD: Abby F. Gawrych, health information management services

SHELTON: Dayvie J. Brown, business administration

ST. PAUL: *Rebecca A. Fanta, welding technology

STROMSBURG: Mathew A. Silversmith, drafting and design technology, and *Travis W. Donnelly, welding technology;

SUPERIOR: Tabatha J. Sibert, health information management services, and Ashlei J. Roesti, human services;

WOLBACH: Grady D. Robinson, criminal justice, and Danika J. Barr, early childhood education;

WOOD RIVER: Lileana L. Tinajero, business technology

YORK: Justin Y. Loeffler, drafting and design technology

PHILLIPSBURG, KAN.: Mikala L. Branstad, business administration

PURYEAR, TENN.: Jarred R. Warta, information technology and systems

Associate of Arts Degree

AURORA: Selvin G.Caseres, Allison G. Gimpel and Kazia Podraza

CAIRO: *Sydnie G. Budde

CENTRAL CITY: *Sierra E. Boroviak

ELBA: Jaden B. Dzingle

FAIRMONT: Simone A. Marget

FUNK: Walker R. Hohensee

GERING: Tanner Wengler

GRAND ISLAND: Chelsi M. Brittain, Cassandra A. Casares, Michael A. Coffey, Cynthia A. Contreras, *Cadence A. Gammill, *Katheryn A. Keller, Austen J. Lamborn, Liu M. Loo Diaz, *Halewya Y. Lopez, Rinrada Masatit, Sylvia A. Mileg, Kensey Miller, Safiya H. Mohamud, Laylaway Thoe, Desree Ureste, Harley J. Wilbeck and Jeraldin Zurita-Meza

HASTINGS: Gerardo J. Castillo

HEBRON: Brinley M. Linton

HOLDREGE: Riley S. Monthey

JUNIATA: *Sarah E. Barfknecht

KEARNEY: Katelynn Allan, Timothy J. Bogosian, *Kayla L. Bourland, Amelia G. Feikert, Kimberly A. Huddleston, Corey M. Journey, Tanyaradzwa MacHamire, Jordyn N. Maupin, Morgan A. Palmer, *Talisha M. Schroll and Dillon A. Whitcomb

KENESAW: Austin T. Klatt

LEXINGTON: Monica E. Corado and Marcos A. Fregoso

MASON CITY: Kursten L. Plunkett

OMAHA: Jacob A. Fontana

ORD: Abbigail E. Maline

PAXTON: Meshya Moschenross

Associate of Science Degree

AMHERST: Jennifer L. Clevenger

DONIPHAN: Jordyn N. Barnett

GRAND ISLAND: Jose Acevedo, Bradley A. Bennett, *Stephanie A. Burmeister, *Sarah J.P. Chandler, Jorge De la Torre, Miranda Eastman, *Antonio R. Garcia Campos, Sarah M. Kinport, *Makayla M. Kjar, Brittney K. Lund and Andrea G. Phommaravongsa

HEARTWELL: * Riston L. Mais Sr.

KEARNEY: Adriana Chavez, Tanner J. Hudson and Jonathon S. Pelnar

NORTH PLATTE: Jordan A. Osborn

Associate Degree in Nursing

AINSWORTH: Shannon M. Painter

AMHERST: Jordan M. Kacou

ARAPAHOE: Alisha J. Trampe

ARCADIA: Devan M. Barnes

ATLANTA: Christina L. Ledbetter-Butler

AURORA: Destiny Rose E. Landers

AXTELL: D J Brandt

BENEDICT: Brittany A. Wegrzyn

BERTRAND: Rachelle J. High

BROKEN BOW: Chandra L. Bitterman and Elizabeth R. Lashley

BURWELL: Jamie T. Jensen

CAIRO: Alec P. Monter

CENTRAL CITY: Dawn M. Dankert

CHAPMAN: McKenna M. Johnson

COZAD: Morgan R. Altwine and Kaitlin R. Myers

DONIPHAN: Ashley H. Tarnick

ELM CREEK: Chestney E. Miller and Keisha A. Trampe

FULLERTON: Daisy A. Bueno

GIBBON: Traci R. Rodgers, Mary E. Schutz, Cynthia Soto and Lexus A. Wescott

GOTHENBURG: Kaylee J. Carlson

GRAND ISLAND: Teylor J. Bellamy, Eric W. Bredthauer, Kathryn M. Brunt, Jordan D. Burchess, Katelyn M. LaBrie, Tara J. Liegl, Sandra R. McDonald, Alyssa L. Roehrich, Esperanza C. Swantek, Raul E. Valdez, Kylie N. Vyhnalek and Nakia L. Wilkerson

HARVARD: Reagan J. Bicknase and Donna M. Jensen

HASTINGS: Alexis R. Ahlers, Amanda J. Bush, Sarah C. Fitz, Jordan M. Kelly, Jana M. Lammers, Viviana Lara Pantoja, Melanie I. Martinez, Lexington R. Morrow, Sara D. Orestad and Haley L. Skinner

HOLDREGE: Brandi L. Tolle

JOHNSON LAKE: Lindsay J. Monter

KEARNEY: Aaron D. Bisbee, Cheyenne S. Gardine, Bailey S. Linton, Andrea E. Orozco, *Nicole L. Rush, Alison G. Shiers, Megan L. Siebe, Rylee H. Svoboda, Brikelle A. Torrez, Brittany M. Trobough, Jaime Vose, Taylor L. Whittaker and Tylnn M.L. Wright

KENESAW: Rachel A. Payne

LEXINGTON: Abigail Martinez, Alicia A. Nava and Maria G. Ramirez Partida

LITCHFIELD: Megan E. Prunk

LOOMIS: Jessica L. Dennis and Victoria K. Maaske

MINDEN: Halley S. Helleberg and Kayla M. Vaughn

ORD: McKenzie M. Daily

RIVERDALE: Sophia J. Weller

SHELBY: Brenna K. Ingalls

SHELTON: Brittany S. Heminger

SUTTON: Susan M. Hofmann

WOOD RIVER: Shannon N. Champion

YORK: Elizabeth A. Martin

SALINA, KAN.: Kaylee J. Jamison

WICHITA, KAN.: Brittney R. Holloman

Diploma

ALDA: Megan M. Wilhelmi, business administration, and Dakota D. Zogg, practical nursing

AUBURN: Shanda M. Stutheit, health information management services

AURORA: Ryane N. Niles, early childhood education; Redding J. Mark, information technology and systems; and Elliott Flynn, mechatronics

AXTELL: MaShayla M. Popple, practical nursing

BELGRADE: Shawna I. Trask, practical nursing

BLUE HILL: Lauren N. Johnsey, practical nursing

BOELUS: Victoria S. Mackey, information technology and systems

CAIRO: Chanel N. Osburn, business administration, and Alexandra M. Schweitzer, early childhood education

CENTRAL CITY: Douglas J. Brown, welding technology

CHAPMAN: Kaylee L. Stoppkotte, practical nursing

CLARKS: Edie L. Erickson, early childhood education, and Amanda R.A. Morse, health information management services

CLAY CENTER: Evelyn L. Binder, human services

COZAD: Nancy E. Sanchez, health information management services

CRETE: Amanda L. Lopez, health information management services

ELBA: Angela A. Allen, business technology

ELM CREEK: Skylar L. Thaden, information technology and systems

GIBBON: Tara D. Nietfeld, business administration, and Angela S. Soto, health information management services

GILTNER: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration

GOTHENBURG: Demi N. Murray, practical nursing

GRAND ISLAND: Jordan M. Andrews, Kelsey J. Gay, Morgan R. Morse, Bailey N. Morton and Aaron M. Sands, business administration; Haley N. Findley, Amelia A. Hancock, Maria M. Tapia Segura and Nicholas G. Vest, criminal justice; Wendy J. Islas, Israel F. Ronquillo and Cooper T. Schmidt, drafting and design technology; Carina K. Krolikowski, Fatima Medina-Cisneros and Alyssa R. Naber, early childhood education;

Jeremy W. Hammers and Preston Schlund, electrical technology; Christopher J. Bragg Jr., Cameron J. Creigh, Wesley W. McIntosh, Kormic L. Rathjen, Brock A. Strehle and Logan P. Swanson, information technology and systems; Brandy D. Clark and Angelica R. Florian, pharmacy technician; Paige E. Carpenter, Raquel N. Deberry, Rebekah M. Michael, Ashley M. Munoz, Ruby Prado, Keith W. Tinnell and Morgan A. White, practical nursing; and Hamza O. Mohamed, welding technology;

HAMPTON: Tatiana J. Taylor, pharmacy technician

HASTINGS: Ngoc M. Phuong, pharmacy technician; and Rebecca R. Brown, Jenny L. Christensen, Melissa A. Lind, Beatriz Martinez, Julia T. McConnell, Karla Rodriguez, Tracy L. Schrock and Janet M. Wioskowski, practical nursing

HOLDREGE: Ashley E. Jackson and Alison K. Novak, practical nursing

JUNIATA: Briana M. Kennedy and Mariah M. Popple, practical nursing

KEARNEY: Nolin J. Lazaroff, advanced manufacturing design technology; Melinda L. Ryan, Matthew L. Swanson and Dakota S.W. Zimniak, business administration; Accalia K. Phillippi, health information management services; Kayden R. Linner, Chad A. Paulsen and Stuart J. Sparvier, information technology and systems; Andy Erpelding, Seandra G. Forsyth, Garikayi I. Magosha and Alexander B. McNea, mechatronics;

Karley M. Luther, pharmacy technician; Neleigh M. Bolin, Megan A. Christensen, Madison H. Derr, Nathan A. Durre, Jessica L. Goree, Tabitha M. Haskell, Angela N. Hegert, Alicia A. Klein, Olivia A. Knaub, Becca M. Laughlin, Siyu Lu, Cole H. Rath, Leanne K. Sherrod, Michaela M. Terry, Beverlyann N. Trevino, Meredith E. Underwood and Jazmin Vinzenz, practical nursing; and Johnnie J. Bower and Charles B. Hawkins, welding technology;

KENESAW: Jessica R. Peshek, practical nursing

LEXINGTON: Yadira Coria-Ambriz, business administration, and Diana E. Romero, practical nursing

LINCOLN: Shahab A. Abdullah, Angela M. Davison, Katherine Homan, Destiny D. Madlock and Erin L. Reed, health information management services

LITCHFIELD: Delaney J. Lefever, business technology

LOUP CITY: Ashley R. Panowicz, practical nursing

MERNA: James L. Gibson, business administration

MINDEN: Makenzi D. Boehler, Brooke K. Lawyer and Abigail L. Mulder, practical nursing

OSCEOLA: Taylor J. Colson, health information management services

RAVENNA: Shane M. Andrews, criminal justice

SHELTON: Dalton J. Warren, welding technology

ST. LIBORY: Payton W. Placke, welding technology

ST. PAUL: Margaret J. Kuchta, health information management services

TRUMBULL: Jordan E. Sukup, practical nursing

WOOD RIVER: Cierra M. Huxtable and Chelsea M. Powell, practical nursing

YORK: Trang V.K. Huynh, pharmacy technician, and Christina G. Logston, practical nursing

