Central Community College-Grand Island is recognizing 410 2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an online commencement celebration beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Forty-four of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas are:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
AINSWORTH: *Flora E. Maass, business technology
AURORA: Jennifer R. James, business administration
AXTELL: *Maximilian M. Fellman, business administration
CAIRO: *Luke D. Moore, drafting and design technology; Jaycee A. Gentleman, early childhood education; Kiley N. Ruhl, occupational therapy assistant; and *Brandon J. Piersol, welding technology
CEDAR RAPIDS: *Susan J. Esch, business administration
CENTRAL CITY: *Ethan J. Nelson, business administration; *Andrew R. Ziska, drafting and design technology; and Shelby R. Schnitzler, occupational therapy assistant
CLARKS: Katelyn S. Thompson, occupational therapy assistant
COLUMBUS: Sarah A. Sorenson, health information management services
DANNEBORG: *Christopher C. Donahoo and Katelynn V. Lauritsen, business administration
DONIPHAN: Lisa J. Delka, occupational therapy assistant
ELM CREEK: Michelle K. Matson and Sarah K. Matson, business administration
FULLERTON: Kyndsey K. Sims, criminal justice, and Maggie M. Lesiak, occupational therapy assistant
GIBBON: *Regina L. Christensen, business administration
GILTNER: Bridget M. Meyer, early childhood education
GLENVIL: Jessica S. Stiner, business administration
GRAND ISLAND: Sandra S. Bermudez, Kengy A. Boersen, Abdel A. Bruguera, Nathan R. Bush, Valeria Campa-Prado, Holly M. Chadwick, Kyle M. Clark, Shelby G. Harmon, Jessica J. Hughes, Aaron M. Moderow, John C. Molina, *Michaela R. Rall, Hannah J. Rice, *Carmen A. Rodriguez Aranda, *Walker A. Roscoe, Michael C. Rothe, Cassandra S. Sander, Carmen E. Vogt and Jarry L. Walford, business administration; *Lance A. Duester, business technology; Callie J. Broeker, Shannon M. Cahill-Hayman, *Selina Felix, Ariel R. Lyons, *Stephanie J. Mendez, Gisselle I. Rodriguez and Jessie G. Romero, criminal justice; Gabriel Medrano, Amaryllis Sands and Jacob D. Waterman, drafting and design technology;
Alan B. Herrera, electrical technology; Melinda C. Slattery, health information management services; Elda Martinez-Cruz, human services; *Rocky A. Czaplewski, Seth A. Johnson, *Caleb J. Reynolds, Arlix D. Sorto and Jeremiah J. Zoucha, information technology and systems; *Katherine A. Ames, occupational therapy assistant; *Angela K. Brown, Jenna K. Dixson, Sarah J. Hoban, Nickala J. O’Hare and Alexandria R. Walenz, occupational therapy assistant; Rachael K. Amick, Samantha Dramse, Tiernan R. Mach and Reece M. Maske, pharmacy technician; and Manuel Peinado Jr., welding technology
HAMPTON: Laci L. Fleming, business administration
HASTINGS: Jacqueline L. Bryce and Michael B. Bryce-Tait, business administration; Johana L. Degner, criminal justice; Bobbi J. Hampton, health information management services; Brianna L. Dulitz and Michael W. Miller, human services; and Megan L. Neumiller, occupational therapy assistant
HOLDREGE: Brent W. Upthagrove and Diann K. Upthagrove, quality technology
KEARNEY: *McKenzie J. Deterding, Kaylie R. Johnson, Carrie S. Meyer-Ritter, Megan H. Rodehorst, Carlos H. Vargas Rincon and Jessica D. Vollbrecht, business administration; *Kendra K. Barry and Shannon L. White, criminal justice; Kashia K. Imlay, early childhood education; Kristine M. Johnson and Jennifer D. Lawless, health information management services; *Susan R. Bluel and Nicole M. Ritterbush, human services; and *Kristopher M. Herbig, Kayne M. Musil and Tarren J. Policky, information technology and systems
LEXINGTON: Bradley J. Walker, business administration; *Bryan Ortiz, criminal justice; and Nickthanel R. Hall, information technology and systems
LINCOLN: George A. Henderson, Jill M. Masek, Windy D. Nelson and Arianna C. Wylie, health information management services, and Keila Santos, occupational therapy assistant
LINDSAY: *Katelynn R. Endicott, business administration
LOOMIS: Ryan A. Larson, business administration
MCCOOK: *Kacee J. Samway, occupational therapy assistant
MINDEN: Brooke R. Farr, business administration
NORTH PLATTE: Misty D. Ginapp, business administration
OMAHA: *Kara C. Anderson, business administration, and *Karlee S. Eaton and Patricia Ortega, occupational therapy assistant
ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration
PALMER: Clarice Bialas, business administration, and Zackery M. Lampshire, human services
PILGER: Elisa R. Penaflor, business administration
PLEASANTON: Amanda L. Fitzgerald, business administration
RAVENNA: Trisa R. Schroll, business administration
RED CLOUD: Abby F. Gawrych, health information management services
SHELTON: Dayvie J. Brown, business administration
ST. PAUL: *Rebecca A. Fanta, welding technology
STROMSBURG: Mathew A. Silversmith, drafting and design technology, and *Travis W. Donnelly, welding technology;
SUPERIOR: Tabatha J. Sibert, health information management services, and Ashlei J. Roesti, human services;
WOLBACH: Grady D. Robinson, criminal justice, and Danika J. Barr, early childhood education;
WOOD RIVER: Lileana L. Tinajero, business technology
YORK: Justin Y. Loeffler, drafting and design technology
PHILLIPSBURG, KAN.: Mikala L. Branstad, business administration
PURYEAR, TENN.: Jarred R. Warta, information technology and systems
Associate of Arts Degree
AURORA: Selvin G.Caseres, Allison G. Gimpel and Kazia Podraza
CAIRO: *Sydnie G. Budde
CENTRAL CITY: *Sierra E. Boroviak
ELBA: Jaden B. Dzingle
FAIRMONT: Simone A. Marget
FUNK: Walker R. Hohensee
GERING: Tanner Wengler
GRAND ISLAND: Chelsi M. Brittain, Cassandra A. Casares, Michael A. Coffey, Cynthia A. Contreras, *Cadence A. Gammill, *Katheryn A. Keller, Austen J. Lamborn, Liu M. Loo Diaz, *Halewya Y. Lopez, Rinrada Masatit, Sylvia A. Mileg, Kensey Miller, Safiya H. Mohamud, Laylaway Thoe, Desree Ureste, Harley J. Wilbeck and Jeraldin Zurita-Meza
HASTINGS: Gerardo J. Castillo
HEBRON: Brinley M. Linton
HOLDREGE: Riley S. Monthey
JUNIATA: *Sarah E. Barfknecht
KEARNEY: Katelynn Allan, Timothy J. Bogosian, *Kayla L. Bourland, Amelia G. Feikert, Kimberly A. Huddleston, Corey M. Journey, Tanyaradzwa MacHamire, Jordyn N. Maupin, Morgan A. Palmer, *Talisha M. Schroll and Dillon A. Whitcomb
KENESAW: Austin T. Klatt
LEXINGTON: Monica E. Corado and Marcos A. Fregoso
MASON CITY: Kursten L. Plunkett
OMAHA: Jacob A. Fontana
ORD: Abbigail E. Maline
PAXTON: Meshya Moschenross
Associate of Science Degree
AMHERST: Jennifer L. Clevenger
DONIPHAN: Jordyn N. Barnett
GRAND ISLAND: Jose Acevedo, Bradley A. Bennett, *Stephanie A. Burmeister, *Sarah J.P. Chandler, Jorge De la Torre, Miranda Eastman, *Antonio R. Garcia Campos, Sarah M. Kinport, *Makayla M. Kjar, Brittney K. Lund and Andrea G. Phommaravongsa
HEARTWELL: * Riston L. Mais Sr.
KEARNEY: Adriana Chavez, Tanner J. Hudson and Jonathon S. Pelnar
NORTH PLATTE: Jordan A. Osborn
Associate Degree in Nursing
AINSWORTH: Shannon M. Painter
AMHERST: Jordan M. Kacou
ARAPAHOE: Alisha J. Trampe
ARCADIA: Devan M. Barnes
ATLANTA: Christina L. Ledbetter-Butler
AURORA: Destiny Rose E. Landers
AXTELL: D J Brandt
BENEDICT: Brittany A. Wegrzyn
BERTRAND: Rachelle J. High
BROKEN BOW: Chandra L. Bitterman and Elizabeth R. Lashley
BURWELL: Jamie T. Jensen
CAIRO: Alec P. Monter
CENTRAL CITY: Dawn M. Dankert
CHAPMAN: McKenna M. Johnson
COZAD: Morgan R. Altwine and Kaitlin R. Myers
DONIPHAN: Ashley H. Tarnick
ELM CREEK: Chestney E. Miller and Keisha A. Trampe
FULLERTON: Daisy A. Bueno
GIBBON: Traci R. Rodgers, Mary E. Schutz, Cynthia Soto and Lexus A. Wescott
GOTHENBURG: Kaylee J. Carlson
GRAND ISLAND: Teylor J. Bellamy, Eric W. Bredthauer, Kathryn M. Brunt, Jordan D. Burchess, Katelyn M. LaBrie, Tara J. Liegl, Sandra R. McDonald, Alyssa L. Roehrich, Esperanza C. Swantek, Raul E. Valdez, Kylie N. Vyhnalek and Nakia L. Wilkerson
HARVARD: Reagan J. Bicknase and Donna M. Jensen
HASTINGS: Alexis R. Ahlers, Amanda J. Bush, Sarah C. Fitz, Jordan M. Kelly, Jana M. Lammers, Viviana Lara Pantoja, Melanie I. Martinez, Lexington R. Morrow, Sara D. Orestad and Haley L. Skinner
HOLDREGE: Brandi L. Tolle
JOHNSON LAKE: Lindsay J. Monter
KEARNEY: Aaron D. Bisbee, Cheyenne S. Gardine, Bailey S. Linton, Andrea E. Orozco, *Nicole L. Rush, Alison G. Shiers, Megan L. Siebe, Rylee H. Svoboda, Brikelle A. Torrez, Brittany M. Trobough, Jaime Vose, Taylor L. Whittaker and Tylnn M.L. Wright
KENESAW: Rachel A. Payne
LEXINGTON: Abigail Martinez, Alicia A. Nava and Maria G. Ramirez Partida
LITCHFIELD: Megan E. Prunk
LOOMIS: Jessica L. Dennis and Victoria K. Maaske
MINDEN: Halley S. Helleberg and Kayla M. Vaughn
ORD: McKenzie M. Daily
RIVERDALE: Sophia J. Weller
SHELBY: Brenna K. Ingalls
SHELTON: Brittany S. Heminger
SUTTON: Susan M. Hofmann
WOOD RIVER: Shannon N. Champion
YORK: Elizabeth A. Martin
SALINA, KAN.: Kaylee J. Jamison
WICHITA, KAN.: Brittney R. Holloman
Diploma
ALDA: Megan M. Wilhelmi, business administration, and Dakota D. Zogg, practical nursing
AUBURN: Shanda M. Stutheit, health information management services
AURORA: Ryane N. Niles, early childhood education; Redding J. Mark, information technology and systems; and Elliott Flynn, mechatronics
AXTELL: MaShayla M. Popple, practical nursing
BELGRADE: Shawna I. Trask, practical nursing
BLUE HILL: Lauren N. Johnsey, practical nursing
BOELUS: Victoria S. Mackey, information technology and systems
CAIRO: Chanel N. Osburn, business administration, and Alexandra M. Schweitzer, early childhood education
CENTRAL CITY: Douglas J. Brown, welding technology
CHAPMAN: Kaylee L. Stoppkotte, practical nursing
CLARKS: Edie L. Erickson, early childhood education, and Amanda R.A. Morse, health information management services
CLAY CENTER: Evelyn L. Binder, human services
COZAD: Nancy E. Sanchez, health information management services
CRETE: Amanda L. Lopez, health information management services
ELBA: Angela A. Allen, business technology
ELM CREEK: Skylar L. Thaden, information technology and systems
GIBBON: Tara D. Nietfeld, business administration, and Angela S. Soto, health information management services
GILTNER: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration
GOTHENBURG: Demi N. Murray, practical nursing
GRAND ISLAND: Jordan M. Andrews, Kelsey J. Gay, Morgan R. Morse, Bailey N. Morton and Aaron M. Sands, business administration; Haley N. Findley, Amelia A. Hancock, Maria M. Tapia Segura and Nicholas G. Vest, criminal justice; Wendy J. Islas, Israel F. Ronquillo and Cooper T. Schmidt, drafting and design technology; Carina K. Krolikowski, Fatima Medina-Cisneros and Alyssa R. Naber, early childhood education;
Jeremy W. Hammers and Preston Schlund, electrical technology; Christopher J. Bragg Jr., Cameron J. Creigh, Wesley W. McIntosh, Kormic L. Rathjen, Brock A. Strehle and Logan P. Swanson, information technology and systems; Brandy D. Clark and Angelica R. Florian, pharmacy technician; Paige E. Carpenter, Raquel N. Deberry, Rebekah M. Michael, Ashley M. Munoz, Ruby Prado, Keith W. Tinnell and Morgan A. White, practical nursing; and Hamza O. Mohamed, welding technology;
HAMPTON: Tatiana J. Taylor, pharmacy technician
HASTINGS: Ngoc M. Phuong, pharmacy technician; and Rebecca R. Brown, Jenny L. Christensen, Melissa A. Lind, Beatriz Martinez, Julia T. McConnell, Karla Rodriguez, Tracy L. Schrock and Janet M. Wioskowski, practical nursing
HOLDREGE: Ashley E. Jackson and Alison K. Novak, practical nursing
JUNIATA: Briana M. Kennedy and Mariah M. Popple, practical nursing
KEARNEY: Nolin J. Lazaroff, advanced manufacturing design technology; Melinda L. Ryan, Matthew L. Swanson and Dakota S.W. Zimniak, business administration; Accalia K. Phillippi, health information management services; Kayden R. Linner, Chad A. Paulsen and Stuart J. Sparvier, information technology and systems; Andy Erpelding, Seandra G. Forsyth, Garikayi I. Magosha and Alexander B. McNea, mechatronics;
Karley M. Luther, pharmacy technician; Neleigh M. Bolin, Megan A. Christensen, Madison H. Derr, Nathan A. Durre, Jessica L. Goree, Tabitha M. Haskell, Angela N. Hegert, Alicia A. Klein, Olivia A. Knaub, Becca M. Laughlin, Siyu Lu, Cole H. Rath, Leanne K. Sherrod, Michaela M. Terry, Beverlyann N. Trevino, Meredith E. Underwood and Jazmin Vinzenz, practical nursing; and Johnnie J. Bower and Charles B. Hawkins, welding technology;
KENESAW: Jessica R. Peshek, practical nursing
LEXINGTON: Yadira Coria-Ambriz, business administration, and Diana E. Romero, practical nursing
LINCOLN: Shahab A. Abdullah, Angela M. Davison, Katherine Homan, Destiny D. Madlock and Erin L. Reed, health information management services
LITCHFIELD: Delaney J. Lefever, business technology
LOUP CITY: Ashley R. Panowicz, practical nursing
MERNA: James L. Gibson, business administration
MINDEN: Makenzi D. Boehler, Brooke K. Lawyer and Abigail L. Mulder, practical nursing
OSCEOLA: Taylor J. Colson, health information management services
RAVENNA: Shane M. Andrews, criminal justice
SHELTON: Dalton J. Warren, welding technology
ST. LIBORY: Payton W. Placke, welding technology
ST. PAUL: Margaret J. Kuchta, health information management services
TRUMBULL: Jordan E. Sukup, practical nursing
WOOD RIVER: Cierra M. Huxtable and Chelsea M. Powell, practical nursing
YORK: Trang V.K. Huynh, pharmacy technician, and Christina G. Logston, practical nursing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.