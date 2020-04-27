COLUMBUS — Many Central Nebraska students are among those who have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.

Area students receiving scholarships include:

Alumni Heritage Scholarship: Sierra Harrison of Osceola.

Assessment Advantage Scholarship: Coy Johnson of Anselmo; Tredyn Prososki of Cedar Rapids; Brianna Glendy of Comstock; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Maria Erives of Grand Island; Angela Carreto Lopez and Emily Himmelberg, both of Hastings; Kensey Wadas of North Loup; Trevor Boruch, Aspyn Harrison and Calvin Novak, all of Osceola; David Esch of Spalding.

Behlen Memorial Scholarship: Calli Bauer of Arcadia; Harleigh Lisus of Juniata; Sierra Harrison of Osceola.

Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship: Logan Russell of Clarks; Brianna Glendy of Comstock; Alex Thornton of Hordville; Jared Bauer of Spalding.

Chartwells Scholarship: Devyn Erickson of Greeley and Harleigh Lisus of Juniata.

Columbus Chamber Agriculture Scholarship: Lane Tomasek of Hordville; Trevor Boruch of Osceola; Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna; Dalton Gembica of Silver Creek.

Committed to Your Success Scholarship: Garrett Grosch of Albion; Shaylee Chilewski of Arcadia; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Emily Himmelberg of Hastings; Kensey Wadas of North Loup; Trevor Boruch of Osceola; Stephanie Smith of Shelby; Jared Bauer and David Esch, both of Spalding.

Dr. Emily Jane Uzendoski Scholarship: Shayla Cruise of St. Edward.

Dvoracek-Woodward Scholarship: Sierra Harrison of Osceola.

Educational Achievement Scholarship: Sabrina Miller and Ekram Saleh, both of Grand Island; Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna.

EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship: Angela Carreto Lopez of Hastings; Connor Bartling and Calvin Novak, both of Osceola; Karina Havlovec of Shelby; Brianna Kelly of St. Paul.

Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship: Lane Tomasek of Hordville and Dalton Gembica of Silver Creek.

Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation Scholarship: Marilyn Silos Montellano of Grand Island.

Long-Term Care Alliance Scholarship: Ashley Strain of Genoa.

Loup Power District Scholarship: Mason Prososki of Genoa.

Mary Graf Memorial Scholarship: Tredyn Prososki of Cedar Rapids.

Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship: Stacy Sizemore of Albion; Alyssa Daw of Fullerton; Emerson Lopez of Grand Island.

Project GPS Scholarship: Dalton Jerabek of Farwell.

CCC Support Staff Scholarship: Shayla Cruise of St. Edward.

Transition Advantage Scholarship: Cade Schultz of Doniphan; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Maria Erives of Grand Island; Emily Himmelberg of Hastings; Trevor Boruch and Aspyn Harrison, both of Osceola; David Esch of Spalding.

Vincent Lempke Memorial Scholarship: Ragan Wood of Greeley.

Welding Scholarship: Abdulmunen Juma of Grand Island.

Wendell and Francis Starr Scholarship: Harleigh Lisus of Juniata.

