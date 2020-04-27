COLUMBUS — Many Central Nebraska students are among those who have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.
Area students receiving scholarships include:
Alumni Heritage Scholarship: Sierra Harrison of Osceola.
Assessment Advantage Scholarship: Coy Johnson of Anselmo; Tredyn Prososki of Cedar Rapids; Brianna Glendy of Comstock; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Maria Erives of Grand Island; Angela Carreto Lopez and Emily Himmelberg, both of Hastings; Kensey Wadas of North Loup; Trevor Boruch, Aspyn Harrison and Calvin Novak, all of Osceola; David Esch of Spalding.
Behlen Memorial Scholarship: Calli Bauer of Arcadia; Harleigh Lisus of Juniata; Sierra Harrison of Osceola.
Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship: Logan Russell of Clarks; Brianna Glendy of Comstock; Alex Thornton of Hordville; Jared Bauer of Spalding.
Chartwells Scholarship: Devyn Erickson of Greeley and Harleigh Lisus of Juniata.
Columbus Chamber Agriculture Scholarship: Lane Tomasek of Hordville; Trevor Boruch of Osceola; Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna; Dalton Gembica of Silver Creek.
Committed to Your Success Scholarship: Garrett Grosch of Albion; Shaylee Chilewski of Arcadia; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Emily Himmelberg of Hastings; Kensey Wadas of North Loup; Trevor Boruch of Osceola; Stephanie Smith of Shelby; Jared Bauer and David Esch, both of Spalding.
Dr. Emily Jane Uzendoski Scholarship: Shayla Cruise of St. Edward.
Dvoracek-Woodward Scholarship: Sierra Harrison of Osceola.
Educational Achievement Scholarship: Sabrina Miller and Ekram Saleh, both of Grand Island; Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna.
EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship: Angela Carreto Lopez of Hastings; Connor Bartling and Calvin Novak, both of Osceola; Karina Havlovec of Shelby; Brianna Kelly of St. Paul.
Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship: Lane Tomasek of Hordville and Dalton Gembica of Silver Creek.
Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation Scholarship: Marilyn Silos Montellano of Grand Island.
Long-Term Care Alliance Scholarship: Ashley Strain of Genoa.
Loup Power District Scholarship: Mason Prososki of Genoa.
Mary Graf Memorial Scholarship: Tredyn Prososki of Cedar Rapids.
Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship: Stacy Sizemore of Albion; Alyssa Daw of Fullerton; Emerson Lopez of Grand Island.
Project GPS Scholarship: Dalton Jerabek of Farwell.
CCC Support Staff Scholarship: Shayla Cruise of St. Edward.
Transition Advantage Scholarship: Cade Schultz of Doniphan; Trevor Strain of Genoa; Maria Erives of Grand Island; Emily Himmelberg of Hastings; Trevor Boruch and Aspyn Harrison, both of Osceola; David Esch of Spalding.
Vincent Lempke Memorial Scholarship: Ragan Wood of Greeley.
Welding Scholarship: Abdulmunen Juma of Grand Island.
Wendell and Francis Starr Scholarship: Harleigh Lisus of Juniata.
