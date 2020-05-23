COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus is recognizing 201 2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an online commencement celebration beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Associate degree candidates who achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas from Central Nebraska are:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
CLARKS: Lucas J. Danklesen and Omar J. Ramirez, business administration
COLUMBUS: Kimberly Azpeitia, Gricelda D. Brabec, Danielle L. Colson, *Stephanie A. Leffers, Ethan R. Paben, Stephanie J. Prochaska, Alec J. Rogers and Diamond D. Warland, business administration; *Shawna R. Booth, business technology; *Amanda M. Abbott, Ana L. Mendoza and Danielle M. Steffensmeier, early childhood education; Lorena Rivas, human services; Carlos D. Chirino Varela, Carlos E. Chirino Varela and Patrick G. Mick, information technology and systems; Javier Alarcon, Devon D. Astuto, Kody D. Carlson, Noah J. Duncan, Edder Hernandez, Tychique M. Kutalu, Cole J. Mitchell, Adam P. Przybylski and Dylan J. Smith, mechatronics; and Michael W. Merrill, quality technology
DUNCAN: Martha P. Sanchez, early childhood education
FULLERTON: Seth T. Bridger, business administration
GENOA: *Sheryl A. Rosno, early childhood education
JUNIATA: Lorraine M. Kort, business technology
KEARNEY: Kyle T. Haarmann, agricultural sciences; Gabrielle A. Baack, business administration; and Jose J. Aguilar and Tycen T. Marten, mechatronics
LOUP CITY: Garret G. Dearmont and Keaten J. Sekutera, agricultural sciences
MONROE: Scott A. Ferris, mechatronics
OSCEOLA: Connor D. Bartling, agricultural sciences; Kylee R. Bockman-Christensen, early childhood education; and Wyatt R. Jensen, welding technology
RICHLAND: Alex J. Trujillo, mechatronics
SCHUYLER: Ulises A. Hernandez-Martinez and Paulo C. Lira, business administration; Kiara J. Gonzalez and Lissette Salgado-Encarnacion, early childhood education; Juan A. Camey, Maria L. Camey and Julisa R. Hernandez, mechatronics; and Nesrudin I. Yusuf, welding technology
SILVER CREEK: Jennifer N. Jarecki, business technology
Associate of Arts Degree
ALBION: Marissa R. Wilson-Hamm
CENTRAL CITY: Dillon D. Purkerson
COLUMBUS: Travis Augustine, Elizabeth Blocher, Denilson G. Diaz, Caleb J. Esch, Sachy Flores, Bennett F. Frewing, Alexis Garcia, Kristin D. Gearhart, Esmeralda C. Hernandez, *Heather L. Holt, Aubrey Houser, Kaitlyn J. Kleinheksel, Rylee M. Kwapnioski, Noah Lemke, Sandra M. Medina, Evan J. Micek, Dakota C. Miller, Olivier Musungay, Cassie R. Navrkal, Marissa M. Nickolite, *Stefanie G. Odbert, *Tristen A. Romero, Emilee L. Rotherham, Trina L. Sky, Alexis N. Sliva, Shawna D. Staack and Zachary L. Weinmeister
DANNEBROG: *Ally L. Phillips
DAVID CITY: *Natasha N. Guico
FULLERTON: Nathaniel J. Syslo
GRAND ISLAND: *Mallory A. Gotschall
GREELEY: Noah J. Nekoliczak
RISING CITY: *Jordan A. Roberts
SCHUYLER: Yareth E. Chavez and Mariana Medina-Santos
SPALDING: Madison E Walkowiak
STROMSBURG: Adrian Elgin
WOOD RIVER: *Audrianna C. Earnest
Associate of Science Degree
COLUMBUS: Michelle S. Bedoya, *Guilherme B. Demhougi, James R. Dush, Nicole F. Ernst, Alejandro Espino, Andres Espino, Sachy Flores, Bennett F. Frewing, Jared M. Gaspers, Cristian Martinez-Moya, Taylor I. Murray, *Stefanie G. Odbert, Natalie E. Rodriguez, Luis I. Tovar-Lemus, Zachary L. Weinmeister and Michaela D. Wiseman
GRAND ISLAND: *Mallory A. Gotschall
HASTINGS: Michael W. Bates
MARQUETTE: Katelynn A. Halstead
ORD: *Jenessa J. Grooms and *Susan M. Vavra
SCHUYLER: Liseth Marino
SHELBY: Valerie M. Pensick
SPALDING: Madison E. Walkowiak
STROMSBURG: Elizabeth V. Ewing
Associate Degree in Nursing
BELGRADE: Justine J. Knopik and Nicole M. Rutten
CEDAR RAPIDS: Paige N. Schilousky
COLUMBUS: Evelyn Adame-Alcantar, Melodee A. Brunken, Codie M. Coon, Karen A. Gomez, Adlinely Harris, Krista M. Moon and *Chelsea A. White
DAVID CITY: *Lois A. Anderson, Joseph A. Hall and Alicia R. Kouba
GENOA: Alexis N. Ramaekers
OSCEOLA: Brooke L. Rogers
Diploma
AURORA: Jacob A. Gaspari, mechatronics
BELLWOOD: Hailey Phelps, early childhood education
CAIRO: Cody D. Luhn, agricultural sciences
COLUMBUS: Corey L. Rieck, advanced manufacturing design technology; Ryan D. Coffey, agricultural sciences; Macy A. Hamling, Tina M. Hein and Hailey L. Jasper, business administration; COLUMBUS: Jessica L. Bunde and Norma L. Rodriguez, early childhood education; Bryan J. Hefti, information technology and systems; Collin S. Long and Marcos Silva Borges, mechatronics; Amanda J. Bennett and Shania M. Borchers, practical nursing; Robert D. Cemper, quality technology; and Edder Hernandez, welding technology
FULLERTON: Alyssa N. Daw, practical nursing
GENOA: Ashley A. Strain, practical nursing
OSCEOLA: Timothy E. Crane, business administration, and Kayla M. Cordero, practical nursing
SCHUYLER: Ofelia J. Mercado, business administration, and Karen S. Gonzalez, practical nursing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.