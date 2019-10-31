Before going trick-or-treating Thursday, Cedar Hollow students were able to celebrate Halloween with classroom parties.
A total of 21 students in Andrea Ritzdorf’s third-grade class were among the students who participated in the school’s classroom parties. During their party Thursday afternoon, the third-graders played three Halloween-themed games.
In one game, the students split into groups of three where two students wrapped the third up in toilet paper like a mummy.
Tena Herbek, one of the parents helping with the classroom Halloween party, told the third-graders that the group with the best wrapped-up mummy would win a prize, which was a piece of candy from a candy bucket.
As part of the game, each group received one roll of toilet paper, which they used to wrap one of their classmates. In one group, one girl moved in a circle around her classmate until she had him wrapped up as tightly as she could.
At the end of the game, all of the mummies stood in a line on one side of the classroom for all of their classmates to see before Herbek named a winner.
Third-graders Alina Olsen and Sam Wissing said during the mummy game, they both worked to wrap up one of their classmates in their respective group.
“I liked walking around and wrapping up my friend’s head,” Sam said. “I wrapped it up really tight.”
In another game, the third-graders used a straw to blow a black, plastic spider across two desks. They competed against a classmate to see who could blow their spider across the desks the fastest.
With the final game, the third-graders played “four corners,” a game similar to musical chairs, but students ran to a corner after Halloween music stopped playing on Herbek’s phone.
The students danced in the middle of the floor before running to their chosen corner with a paper gourd taped to the wall. Herbek drew a card from a basket that showed a picture of one of the gourds. The group whose gourd card was picked from the basket was out of the game. This continued for a few rounds until only one student was left standing and was declared the winner.
“I am going to play some Halloween music on my phone and you are going to stand here in the middle and dance,” Herbek said. “When I turn the music off, you are going to pick one of the four corners.”
As the game came down to two students, the third-graders cheered for Sam to come out on top. Herbek drew a card from the basket, which was not the corner Sam was standing in, indicating he was the winner. The third-graders cheered louder to congratulate him on his win.
“It really surprised me when they started cheering for me,” Sam said.
Sam and Alina said their favorite game at Thursday’s classroom Halloween party was the four corners game. Sam said he “had a lot of fun” at the party and hoped to be able to participate in a similar one again next year.
