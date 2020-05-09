HASTINGS — Seventy-one Central Community College-Hastings students had a hand in building two houses for Habitat for Humanity during the 2019-20 academic year.

The first-year construction students built one house on campus while the second-year students built the other house onsite in Hastings, including pouring the concrete foundation. Other students working on the projects came from the electrical technology; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; and heavy equipment operator programs.

Supervising the students were Keith Dubas and Dave Quinn, construction technology instructors; Jeff Cox, electrical technology instructor; Dale Long, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration instructor; and Matt McCann, heavy equipment operator instructor.

CCC students who worked on the houses were:

ALDA: Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, construction technology

ALMA: CJ Graf, heavy equipment operator

ARCADIA: John Brown, heavy equipment operator

AURORA: Santiago Garcia, construction technology

BLUE HILL: Jacob Canterberry and Ethan Sharp, electrical technology, and Tony Bauman, heavy equipment operator

BYRON: Nicholas Poppe, heavy equipment operator

CENTRAL CITY: Dillon Kohl, construction technology

CULBERTSON: Jake Wilkinson, electrical technology

DONIPHAN: Brad Baasch, construction technology

DORCHESTER: Jeremy Pliva, construction technology

EDDYVILLE: Kevin Boteo, construction technology

EUSTIS: Jordan Fangmeyer, heavy equipment operator

GENEVA: Nathaniel Cunningham, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

GIBBON: Eric Molina, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, and Kolby Shiers, heavy equipment operator

GILEAD: Isiah Keilwitz, construction technology

GOTHENBURG: Kody Miller, construction technology

GRAND ISLAND: Maynor Ajtum Cucu, Andrew Alcala, Brayan Duenas, Jose Hernandez, Alejandro Hernandez Rodriguez, Gary Hurley, Leighton Kier, Jose Mejia-Franco and Dany Olivares, construction technology; Brock Iliff, Tristen Kowalski and Preston Schlund, electrical technology; and Jay Rowley, heavy equipment operator

HASTINGS: Krystin Aschoff, Logan Kershner, Oscar Lopez and Luke Wilkie, construction technology; Keneth Martin, Joshua Nelson, Griffin Smith and Isaac Stutesman, electrical technology; and Josiah Bronson, Erich Goldstein, Jacob Hoagland and Jared Kranau, heavy equipment operator

HERSHEY: Jacob Mackley, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

HOLDREGE: Alec Lovitt, construction technology

HUNTLEY: Christopher Garza, construction technology

JUNIATA: Logan Nordby and Daniel Romero Ramirez, construction technology, and Nolan Erickson, heavy equipment operator

KEARNEY: Laurel Bain, Tristan Brueggeman, Jeret Christiancy, Cameron Claussen, Lucas Falk, Michael Root and Hunter Ziems, construction technology

LEXINGTON: Edwin Lopez-Dubon, Irvin Perez Lopez and Jore Zamudio, construction technology

MINDEN: Brodrick Saunders and Clayton Weaver, construction technology, and Gonzalo Ornelas-Calderon, heavy equipment operator

O’NEILL: Donaven Nolze, heavy equipment operator

SCHUYLER: Noe Rodriguez, construction technology

SHELTON: Remi Wright, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

ST. PAUL: Austin Bamesberger and Brad Einspahr, construction technology, and Preston Helzer, electrical technology;

TOBIAS: Micah Noel, construction technology

SPRINGTOWN, TEXAS: Kaelan Beck, heavy equipment operator.

