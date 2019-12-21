HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings recognized 139 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 3 at a reception in their honor.
Cindy Hahn, disability services director at CCC-Hastings, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Jerry Wallace, campus president, and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of applied science degree
CAIRO: Jose A. Ramirez, drafting and design technology
CENTRAL CITY: Dallas R. Zimbelman, business administration
CLAY CENTER: Jessica L. Nejezchleb, business administration
COLUMBUS: Robert D. Cemper, drafting and design technology
GILTNER: Chris R. Parker, drafting and design technology
GRAND ISLAND: Fredy A. Navas Valdez and Michael T. Smith, advanced manufacturing design technology; Tyler J. Hiatt, hospitality management and culinary arts; and Anisa Jelinek and Tyler Saldecki, media arts
HAMPTON: Zebediah Montoya, information technology and systems
HASTINGS: Luke J. Chamberlain, advanced manufacturing design technology; Braedon Valentine, agricultural sciences; Rigoberto D. Perez, auto body technology; Austin Cole, Amanda Diaz, Aaron M. Martinez, Jenna R. McQuesten and Brenda J. Svoboda, business administration; Miranda K. Sadd, business technology; Rebecca A. Niles, Mireya Rodriguez and Yadira Torres Alverez, early childhood education; Jason R. Baker, heavy equipment operator technician; Lisa M. Bell, Felicia A. Bushhousen and Darci J.R. O’Neel, human services; and Sean Alcorn and Adam T. Waite, media arts
JUNIATA: Marcus E. Hamik, drafting and design technology, and Cassidy J. Wormstadt, health information management services;
KEARNEY: Jackson C. Cabela, Benjamin R. Dush and Tyler R. Thelander, agricultural sciences
KENESAW: Kyle D. Raasch, agricultural sciences
ORD: Michaela L. Winchell, human services
ST. PAUL: Aaron J. Levering, advanced manufacturing design technology
WOOD RIVER: Knox M. Arnett, drafting and design technology
Associate of arts degree
BROKEN BOW: Leegha J. Kensell
DANNEBROG: Sophia Carlson
HASTINGS: Bethany K. Gydesen, Miranda L. Harpham, Rachel J. Haynes and Odeth Mendez-Peraza
JUNIATA: Jonathan T. Kubicka and Alyssa M. Ziemba
ST. LIBORY: Cora M. Menke.
Associate of science degree
HASTINGS: Ashley M. Hock
ST. LIBORY: Cora M. Menke
Diploma
ALDA: Kyle L. White, hospitality management and culinary arts
CAIRO: Heath M. Hostetler, agricultural sciences
GIBBON: Jaden M. Schaub, early childhood education
GLENVIL: Jaekob B. Spitz, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Breanna M. Spitz, business technology
GRAND ISLAND: Zachary Rubin, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Taylor E. Roberts and Kaitlyn M. Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts; and Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista and Veronica Rodriguez, media arts
HASTINGS: Adam R. Block, Taylor A. Meyer and Chase G. Paulson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Drew A. Dahlheim, John D. Ludemann, Amber A. Price, Danielle M. Stamper and Miranda N. Warner, business administration; Logan J. Kershner, construction technology; Chevy L. Davenport, diesel technology; Mirandah S. Scheil, early childhood education; Shaylee N. Brown, Adriawnna L. Hunt, Shane T. Schultz and Yvette L. Ventura, hospitality management and culinary arts; Brenda A. McVey, human services; Alexander J. Aldrich, information technology and systems; Tyler J. Astry and Matilyn L. Kershner, media arts; and Alex A. Robles, welding technology
HENDERSON: Victoria S. Frogge, hospitality management and culinary arts
JUNIATA: Mikayla L. Havins, information technology and systems
KEARNEY: Bryan O. Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Zackary A. Weeder, business administration; Ross D. Gibbons, diesel technology; Allison N. Smiley, media arts; and Lane D. Ahrens, welding technology
KENESAW: Kimberly A. Spencer, early childhood education
ST. PAUL: Erica J. Sokol, hospitality management and culinary arts, and Trevor L. Bruhn, media arts
WOOD RIVER: Brendan J. Wynn, advanced manufacturing design technology
