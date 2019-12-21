graduation

Central Community College-Grand Island recognized 109 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 10 at a reception in their honor.

Michelle Lubken, associate dean of students at CCC-Grand Island, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Marcie Kemnitz, campus president, and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.

December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:

Associate of applied science degree

CAIRO: Brandon Piersol, welding technology

CEDAR RAPIDS: Susan Esch, business administration

CENTRAL CITY: Ethan Nelson, business administration, and Andrew Ziska, drafting and design technology

DANNEBROG: Christopher Donahoo and Katelynn Lauritsen, business administration

GILTNER: Bridget Meyer, early childhood education

GLENVIL: Garrett Orcutt and Jessica Stiner, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Abdel Bruguera, Holly Chadwick, Kyle Clark, Jessica Hughes, Aaron Moderow, John Molina, Cassandra Sander and Carmen Vogt, business administration; Shannon Cahill-Hayman, Selina Felix and Ariel Lyons, criminal justice; Gabriel Medrano, drafting and design technology; Alyssa Naber, early childhood education; Alan Herrera, electrical technology; Melinda Slattery, health information management services; Arlix Sorto, information technology and systems; Rachael Amick and Reece Maske, pharmacy technician; and Hamza Mohamed and Manuel Peinado Jr., welding technology

HARRISON: Hannah Moore, health information management services

HASTINGS: Jacqueline Bryce and Michael Bryce-Tait, business administration

KEARNEY: Kaylie Johnson and Carlos Vargas Rincon, business administration; Kendra Barry, criminal justice Kashia Imlay, early childhood education; and Jennifer Lawless, health information management services

LEXINGTON: Bradley Walker, business administration

LINCOLN: Jill Masek, Windy Nelson and Arianna Wylie, health information management services;

NORTH PLATTE: Misty Ginapp, business administration

OMAHA: Kara Anderson, business administration

RAVENNA: Trisa Schroll, business administration

SUPERIOR: Tabatha Sibert, health information management services

WOLBACH: Danika Barr, early childhood education

YORK: Justin Loeffler, drafting and design technology

Associate of arts degree

AURORA: Allison Gimpel

ELBA: Jaden Dzingle

FAIRMONT: Simone Marget

FUNK: Walker Hohensee

GRAND ISLAND: Chelsie Brittain, Katheryn Keller and Liu Loo Diaz

KEARNEY: Kimberly Huddleston, Morgan Palmer and Dillon Whitcomb

LEXINGTON: Marcos Fregoso

MILLER: Mark Bentley

Associate of science degree

COLUMBUS: Calista Whitmore

KEARNEY: Adriana Chavez and Jonathon Pelnar

Associate degree in nursing

ARAPAHOE: Alisha Trampe

HASTINGS: Sara Orestad

LEXINGTON: Abigail Martinez

LOOMIS: Jessica Dennis

MINDEN: Kayla Vaughn

WOOD RIVER: Shannon Champion

WICHITA, KAN.: Brittney Holloman

Diploma

AXTELL: Maximilian Fellman, business administration

CAIRO: Luke Moore, drafting and design technology, and Jaycee Gentleman, early childhood education

CLARKS: Edie Erickson, early childhood education, and Amanda Morse, health information management services

ELM CREEK: Skylar Thaden, information technology and systems

GRAND ISLAND: Jose Acevedo, Nathan Bush, Shelby Harmon, Bailey Morton, Aaron Sands and Jarry Walford, business administration; Amelia Hancock and Maria Tapia Segura, criminal justice; Cooper Schmidt, drafting and design technology; Fatima Medina-Cisneros, early childhood education; Jeremy Hammers and Preston Schlund, electrical technology; Elda Martinez-Cruz, human services; Seth Johnson, information technology and systems; and Isela Escalera-Mercado, pharmacy technician

HASTINGS: Johana Degner, criminal justice

KEARNEY: Nolin Lazaroff, advanced manufacturing design technology; Jessica Vollbrecht, business administration; Accalia Phillippi, health information management services; Kayden Linner and Stuart Sparvier, information technology and systems; and Seandra Forsyth, mechatronics

LEXINGTON: Ryan Larson, business administration

LINCOLN: Angela Davison, health information management services

LITCHFIELD: Delaney Lefever, business technology

MERNA: James Gibson, business administration

ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration

OXFORD: Callie Broeker, criminal justice

PALMER: Clarice Bialas, business administration

RAVENNA: Shane Andrews, criminal justice

ROCKVILLE: Melissa Oliveros, business administration

ST. PAUL: Margaret Kuchta, health information management services

STROMSBURG: Matthew Silversmith, drafting and design technology

WOOD RIVER: Lileana Tinajero, business technology

