Central Community College-Grand Island recognized 109 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 10 at a reception in their honor.
Michelle Lubken, associate dean of students at CCC-Grand Island, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Marcie Kemnitz, campus president, and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of applied science degree
CAIRO: Brandon Piersol, welding technology
CEDAR RAPIDS: Susan Esch, business administration
CENTRAL CITY: Ethan Nelson, business administration, and Andrew Ziska, drafting and design technology
DANNEBROG: Christopher Donahoo and Katelynn Lauritsen, business administration
GILTNER: Bridget Meyer, early childhood education
GLENVIL: Garrett Orcutt and Jessica Stiner, business administration
GRAND ISLAND: Abdel Bruguera, Holly Chadwick, Kyle Clark, Jessica Hughes, Aaron Moderow, John Molina, Cassandra Sander and Carmen Vogt, business administration; Shannon Cahill-Hayman, Selina Felix and Ariel Lyons, criminal justice; Gabriel Medrano, drafting and design technology; Alyssa Naber, early childhood education; Alan Herrera, electrical technology; Melinda Slattery, health information management services; Arlix Sorto, information technology and systems; Rachael Amick and Reece Maske, pharmacy technician; and Hamza Mohamed and Manuel Peinado Jr., welding technology
HARRISON: Hannah Moore, health information management services
HASTINGS: Jacqueline Bryce and Michael Bryce-Tait, business administration
KEARNEY: Kaylie Johnson and Carlos Vargas Rincon, business administration; Kendra Barry, criminal justice Kashia Imlay, early childhood education; and Jennifer Lawless, health information management services
LEXINGTON: Bradley Walker, business administration
LINCOLN: Jill Masek, Windy Nelson and Arianna Wylie, health information management services;
NORTH PLATTE: Misty Ginapp, business administration
OMAHA: Kara Anderson, business administration
RAVENNA: Trisa Schroll, business administration
SUPERIOR: Tabatha Sibert, health information management services
WOLBACH: Danika Barr, early childhood education
YORK: Justin Loeffler, drafting and design technology
Associate of arts degree
AURORA: Allison Gimpel
ELBA: Jaden Dzingle
FAIRMONT: Simone Marget
FUNK: Walker Hohensee
GRAND ISLAND: Chelsie Brittain, Katheryn Keller and Liu Loo Diaz
KEARNEY: Kimberly Huddleston, Morgan Palmer and Dillon Whitcomb
LEXINGTON: Marcos Fregoso
MILLER: Mark Bentley
Associate of science degree
COLUMBUS: Calista Whitmore
KEARNEY: Adriana Chavez and Jonathon Pelnar
Associate degree in nursing
ARAPAHOE: Alisha Trampe
HASTINGS: Sara Orestad
LEXINGTON: Abigail Martinez
LOOMIS: Jessica Dennis
MINDEN: Kayla Vaughn
WOOD RIVER: Shannon Champion
WICHITA, KAN.: Brittney Holloman
Diploma
AXTELL: Maximilian Fellman, business administration
CAIRO: Luke Moore, drafting and design technology, and Jaycee Gentleman, early childhood education
CLARKS: Edie Erickson, early childhood education, and Amanda Morse, health information management services
ELM CREEK: Skylar Thaden, information technology and systems
GRAND ISLAND: Jose Acevedo, Nathan Bush, Shelby Harmon, Bailey Morton, Aaron Sands and Jarry Walford, business administration; Amelia Hancock and Maria Tapia Segura, criminal justice; Cooper Schmidt, drafting and design technology; Fatima Medina-Cisneros, early childhood education; Jeremy Hammers and Preston Schlund, electrical technology; Elda Martinez-Cruz, human services; Seth Johnson, information technology and systems; and Isela Escalera-Mercado, pharmacy technician
HASTINGS: Johana Degner, criminal justice
KEARNEY: Nolin Lazaroff, advanced manufacturing design technology; Jessica Vollbrecht, business administration; Accalia Phillippi, health information management services; Kayden Linner and Stuart Sparvier, information technology and systems; and Seandra Forsyth, mechatronics
LEXINGTON: Ryan Larson, business administration
LINCOLN: Angela Davison, health information management services
LITCHFIELD: Delaney Lefever, business technology
MERNA: James Gibson, business administration
ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration
OXFORD: Callie Broeker, criminal justice
PALMER: Clarice Bialas, business administration
RAVENNA: Shane Andrews, criminal justice
ROCKVILLE: Melissa Oliveros, business administration
ST. PAUL: Margaret Kuchta, health information management services
STROMSBURG: Matthew Silversmith, drafting and design technology
WOOD RIVER: Lileana Tinajero, business technology
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.