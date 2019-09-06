If you need a good project put together on short notice, just call the Scouts.
Members of Scouts BSA Troop 114B, Troop 114G and Cub Scout Pack 107 took good care of the Bosselman Enterprises parking lot during all 11 days of the Nebraska State Fair. For their efforts, they earned $25,540.
The scouts appreciated the opportunity that Bosselman Enterprises gave them to do the work, said Scout leader Chad Nabity. Without that permission, the scouts wouldn’t have earned the money, which actually came from the people who parked.
Fairgoers paid $10 for the opportunity to park on the paved lot, which is close to the fairgrounds.
Between the scouts and their families, about 100 people organized the parking. They covered 15 shifts, totaling 75 hours.
“We wanted to partner with somebody in the community to raise some funds for a good organization and to help us manage our parking situation for all the fairgoers that would be coming,” said Brandon Beck, Bosselman Enterprises’ senior director of marketing.
The scouts have a history with the parking lot. They handled the same duties during the State Fair from 2010 to 2015, when the Skagway store was still open.
State Fair management called Bosselman’s the week of Aug. 12, when moisture problems were becoming apparent. When the rain continued and volunteers became scarce, the fair contacted Bosselman’s again shortly before the fair opened.
“We needed some help from an organization within the community and the first call we made was to the Boy Scouts, and they stepped up to the occasion,” Charlie Bosselman said.
Nabity said he received the request from someone else involved in scouting at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 — two days before the fair opened.
Bosselman said the arrangement was a win-win. “People got to find a place to park. The scouts got to raise some money,” he said. Bosselman’s found a group to manage the parking lot. “It was a good deal for everyone all the way around.”
The money will go to the troops and the pack. Among other things, it will help pay the expenses of scouts who are camping this weekend in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Boy Troop 114 and Girl Troop 114 are chartered by the men’s group at First-Faith United Methodist Church. Cub Scout Pack 107 is headquartered at Knickrehm Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.