Grand Islanders will be able to enjoy coffee and bagels on the south side of town thanks to a new partnership between Big Apple Bagels and Grand Island Public Schools.
IslanderExpress, located at the former Grounds to Go location at the corner of Anna and Locust Streets, will open today (Monday) with a soft opening for GIPS staff before opening to the public on Nov. 4. The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday on days GIPS is in session.
At IslanderExpress, customers can have a bagel with cream cheese combo, which includes either a coffee, water or orange juice for $4.20. They can also order any of these items a la carte at a lower per-item cost.
Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter told those attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Friday that today’s (Monday’s) soft opening to GIPS staff will allow the student workers to practice staffing IslanderExpress and preparing the items sold there to prepare for the public opening Nov. 4.
She said IslanderExpress will just have drive-through service “to begin with” on Nov. 4, but that GIPS hopes to open up the indoor space to the public to allow people to enjoy a cup of coffee and a bagel at IslanderExpress.
Dexter said IslanderExpress is “the brainchild” of GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy Coordinator Lori Watts. She said she kept pushing the district to open a coffee shop at the academy location, which is housed in the same building as the new IslanderExpress, before the district and Big Apple Bagels came to an agreement on a partnership.
“We have students who work at Big Apple Bagels and have just done a phenomenal job there,” Dexter said. “So we approached Lori (Watts) about her students doing great, learning job skills and being happy. We said, ‘Let’s do a partnership and open this up as a Big Apple Bagels satellite location.’”
Shellie Pointer, co-owner of the Grand Island Big Apple Bagels, said the partnership came about after she was approached about hiring some GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy students at her Big Apple Bagel location at 3341 W. State St. about a year and a half ago.
“I said, ‘Absolutely. I will try it,’” she said. “Haili (Swartz) worked with me last year and now I have another student that is working there right there. As time went on, we just talked about collaborating and how I wanted to have a store on this (south) side of town. They said, ‘Well, we have been wanting to have a coffee shop in this (location).’ So we just worked it together to make this happen.”
Pointer said IslanderExpress will be 100% maintained by GIPS, but that they will be serving Big Apple Bagel products so long as they abide by the business’ rules. She added that as part of an agreement between Big Apple Bagels and GIPS, which was approved by the GIPS Board of Education in August, GIPS staff will pick up fresh bagels at the main Big Apple Bagels location every morning to serve at IslanderExpress.
Tracy Molina, a job coach at the GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy, said there will be three students working at IslanderExpress. She said there will be two students working at a time, alongside her, on a rotating basis.
IslanderExpress will be “very beneficial” to students, Molina said, as most of them have never been in the workforce before and do not yet have the skills needed to get a job and maintain employment.
“This allows them the opportunity to experience a career,” she said. “Some of them may not know what kind of careers they want to pursue after getting a high school diploma. This gives them the opportunity to see if this is the right fit for them or not.”
Molina said that as students work at IslanderExpress, she will be coaching the students and giving them advice on how they can improve their job skills to succeed in the workplace. She said some of the things she will teach students at IslanderExpress are how to count back change, how to run a cash register and how to sanitize their work space after cutting bagels.
GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy student Haili Swartz said that at IslanderExpress and at the main Big Apple Bagels location where she currently works, she takes customers’ orders, cuts the bagels, stocks stuff at the end of the day, wipes down counters and runs the cash register.
Swartz said she has worked at Big Apple Bagels for a few months and worked there over the summer. She added this was her first-ever job, but that it allowed her to get a second job due to the skills she gained at both Big Apple Bagels and the GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy.
In a GIPS press release, Kris McMullen, special education coordinator at Grand Island Senior High, said IslanderExpress will give students an opportunity to be exposed to a career they can succeed at.
“Sometimes it’s just about getting your foot in the door to prove how good of a worker you can be,” she said. “It will help provide a learning environment that focuses on growth, independence and self-confidence. It is a win-win for our community, our school and our students.”
Pointer echoed McMullen’s comments.
“They (students) are learning the skills and the profit will be going toward their education materials,” she said. “Plus, there is a (Big Apple Bagels) store on this (south) part of town.”
Lori Watts, Workforce Prep Academy coordinator, said in the GIPS press release that she is excited for the opening of IslanderExpress and to partner with Big Apple Bagels.
“It’s something the students can have ownership of,” she said. “They’re very excited.”
Dexter said the IslanderExpress partnership carries out the very idea of GIPS’ mission: Every student. Every day. A success.
“This just shows to the community that every kid has a place in the community as an employee,” she said.
