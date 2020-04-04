HASTINGS — More than 630 students from 24 high schools participated in ACTIONS Day on March 11 at Central Community College-Hastings.
ACTIONS, which stands for “Academic Competition That Inspires Our Nation’s Scholars,” featured exams in 40 areas. Each student took at least two exams. Trophies were awarded to the students who placed in the top five in each area.
Area high schools participating were Adams Central in Hastings, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings, Kenesaw, Shelton and Silver Lake in Roseland.
Central Nebraska students placing in the top 10 include:
ABBREVIATIONS — first, Alexis Lavene of Adams Central; fourth, Keithan Stafford of Doniphan-Trumbull; eighth, Reuben Barry of Adams Central.
ACCOUNTING — first, Drake Vorderstrasse of Adams Central; second, Christopher Carpenter of Adams Central; eighth, Cole Essex of Doniphan-Trumbull; 10th, Derek Zubrod of Silver Lake.
AGRICULTURE — first, Noah Summers of Shelton; eighth, Cameron Lancaster of Adams Central.
ALGEBRA 1 — first, Gabe Conant of Adams Central; second, Julianna Zubrod of Adams Central; third, Nathan Anderson of Adams Central; fourth, Claire Kiolbasa of Adams Central; fifth, Pauline Jonglertham of Hastings; seventh, Owen Kershner of Adams Central; eighth, Kara Buss of Adams Central.
ALGEBRA 2 — first, Jaden Nienhueser of Adams Central; fourth, Savannah Harper of Adams Central; fifth, Alex Lowry of Adams Central; seventh, Mackinzi Hill of Adams Central.
AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY — second, Kellen Gegg of Shelton.
AMERICAN GOVERNMENT — seventh, Micah Gengenbach of Adams Central.
AMERICAN HISTORY — first, Ethan Rogers of Adams Central; sixth, Ian Warren of Adams Central.
ANATOMY — first, Owen Kershner of Adams Central; second, Elisha Reiners of Kenesaw; third, Savannah Harper of Adams Central; fourth, Canady Grace of Hastings; seventh, Kieran Feeney of Adams Central; eighth, Hannah McDaniel of Adams Central; ninth, Jose Montanez of Shelton.
BIOLOGY — third, Kellen Gegg of Shelton; seventh, Landon Nabower of Silver Lake; 10th, Steven Snyder of Shelton.
CAPITAL CITIES — first, Tyler Slechta of Adams Central; fifth, Kieran Feeney of Adams Central.
CHEMISTRY — fifth, Zane Journey of Silver Lake; sixth, Jacob Snyder of Shelton; seventh, Micah Gengenbach of Adams Central; eighth, Sam Hoppe of Doniphan-Trumbull.
CONSTITUTION — second, Drake Vorderstrasse of Adams Central.
DRAMA — third, Tyson Pappas of Hastings.
ENGLISH 2 — first, Drake Vorderstrasse of Adams Central; second, Tyson Pappas of Hastings; third, Ella Kissinger of Doniphan-Trumbull; fourth, Mackinzi Hill of Adams Central.
FACs — first, Daniel Wischmeier of Adams Central; third, Sasha Richards of Adams Central; sixth, Caitlin Tibbs of Adams Central; eighth, Kaylee Powell of Doniphan-Trumbull.
FIRST AID — second, Hannah McDaniel of Adams Central; fourth, Allie Janssen of Adams Central; fifth, Alexis Lavene of Adams Central; seventh, Haylee Brandenburg of Hastings; ninth, Zane Journey of Silver Lake; 10th, Alexis Anderson of Adams Central.
FRACTIONS — third, Julianna Zubrod of Adams Central; fourth, Nathan Sughroue of Adams Central; sixth, Marcus Lauber of Shelton; eighth, Tyler Cumpston of Silver Lake; 10th, Hayden Spotanski of Shelton.
GENERAL MATH — first, Christopher Carpenter of Adams Central; second, Christine Jonglertham of Hastings; fourth, Riley Eckhardt of Adams Central.
GENETICS — first, Jacob Snyder of Shelton; second, Riley Eckhardt of Adams Central.
GEOMETRY — first, Micah Gengenbach of Adams Central; second, Morgan Baker of Adams Central; fifth, Madeline Pulver of Kenesaw; seventh, Reuben Barry of Adams Central; 10th, Samantha Snyder of Shelton.
HEALTH — first, Alexis Lavene of Adams Central; fourth, Allie Janssen of Adams Central; seventh, Elisha Reiners of Kenesaw.
METEOROLOGY — first, Claire Kiolbasa of Adams Central; second, Steven Snyder of Shelton; third, Cole Essex of Doniphan-Trumbull; sixth, Kole Claussen of Adams Central.
MUSIC — second, Tyson Pappas of Hastings.; third, Hannah Tunks of Hastings; fifth, Claire Kiolbasa of Adams Central; eighth, Daniel Wischmeier of Adams Central; ninth, Shaylen Beaty of Silver Lake; 10th, Emma Deitrick of Doniphan-Trumbull.
NICKNAME — second, Carson Niemoth of Doniphan-Trumbull; fourth, Griffin Hendricks of Doniphan-Trumbull; fifth, Ian Osler of Doniphan-Trumbull; seventh, Makenzy Knuth of Doniphan-Trumbull.
PHYSICAL SCIENCE — first, Nathan Anderson of Adams Central; third, Skyler Summers of Shelton; fifth, Noah Summers of Shelton; ninth, Max Granstrom of Adams Central.
POTPOURRI — third, Blaine Pleak of Adams Central; fourth, Hannah Tunks of Hastings; ninth, Carson Niemoth of Doniphan-Trumbull.
PSYCHOLOGY — first, Sasha Richards of Adams Central; fifth, Dante Boelhower of Adams Central; sixth, Jayna Stroh of Adams Central; seventh, Julianna Zubrod of Adams Central; ninth, Sam Tourney of Shelton.
SPELLING — first, Christine Jonglertham of Hastings; second, Gabe Reiman of Adams Central; third, Linnea Howie of Hastings; fourth, Jose Montanez of Shelton.
SPORTS — 10th, Cole Essex of Doniphan-Trumbull.
SYLLABICATION — second, Linnea Howie of Hastings; fifth, Ella Kissinger of Doniphan-Trumbull. sixth, Allison Everhart of Adams Central; 10th, Angel Lehn of Shelton.
TRIGONOMETRY — second, Jaden Nienhueser of, Adams Central; third, Morgan Baker of Adams Central; fourth, Tyson Kerr of Adams Central; sixth, Gabe Reiman of Adams Central; seventh, Alex Lowry of Adams Central; eighth, Mackinzi Hill of Adams Central.
VOCABULARY — first, Zachary Fleischer of Adams Central; fifth, Tyson Kerr of Adams Central; sixth, Zane Journey of Silver Lake.
WORD PROBLEMS — third, Jaden Nienhueser of Adams Central; fourth, Gabe Conant of Adams Central; fifth, Brock Karr of Silver Lake; sixth, Gabe Reiman of Adams Central.
WORLD GEOGRAPHY — second, Christine Jonglertham of Hastings; sixth, Tyler Cumpston of Silver Lake; seventh, Zachary Fleischer of Adams Central; ninth, Hunter Bradshaw of Hastings.
WORLD HISTORY — third, Tyler Cumpston of Silver Lake; fourth, Kole Claussen of Adams Central; fifth, Ethan Rogers of Adams Central; seventh, Jaydn Jackman of Kenesaw; 10th, Zachary Fleischer of Adams Central.
WORLD WAR II — eighth, Ethan Rogers of Adams Central; ninth, Jose Montanez of Shelton.
ZOOLOGY — third, Noah Summers of Shelton; 10th, Karly Gregg of Doniphan-Trumbull.
