WAYNE — Many area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Wayne State College in Wayne.
Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of at least 3.5. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:
Elizabeth Hauger*, Cheyenne Mangus and Taylor Olnes*, all of Albion; Dusty Butler of Alda; Bailey Coons* of Anselmo; Trent Scott and Trevor Scott, both of Ansley; Hailey Dixon, Morgan Hostert*, Jacob Janzen, Claire McCoy* and Henry Penner, all of Aurora;
Kori Siebert of Benedict; Erika Hinz of Bradshaw; Keegan Clark*, Colten Eggleston and Grayson Garey, all of Broken Bow; Jordan McBride and Victory Sikes, both of Burwell; Nathaniel Ruhl and Bailey Vieth, both of Cairo; Cheyney Loper* and Lafeyette Loper*, both of Callaway;
Grace Schalk of Cedar Rapids; Bailey Hamer* and Madeline Moser*, both of Central City; Kaylee Eberle of Clarks*; Caleb Greenough of Dannebrog; Serena Baker*, James Lesiak, Chase Ostransky*, Riggs Patton* and Katie Voichahoske*, all of Fullerton; Blake Fehringer, Mathilda Fehringer, Justin Mohrmann, Shyla Oberhauser and Calista Shanle, all of Genoa; Alexandra Bauer of Gibbon;
Samantha Armstrong, Seerat Balraj, Shaun Budde, Isabelle Hatfield, Brenden Holling*, Tristin Kincheloe, Hannah Klanecky*, Madison Kropatsch*, Matthew Meyer, Jackson Richling, Brynn Sealock*, Eshan Sood*, Kylie Vodehnal and Blakeley Wooden, all of Grand Island;
Cheyenne Hiebner* and Julia Jones, both of Hampton; Darin Brown, Whitney Brown, Kaylee Fitzke and Courtnie Wendt*, all of Hastings; Benjamin Mestl* and Alexa Siebert*, both of Henderson; Morgan Schulze* of Hordville; Seth Ostrander of Juniata; Keaton Harpham* of Kenesaw;
Josie Ference and Taylor Ference, both of Loup City; Linnea Vogel* of Palmer; Luke Jacobs* of Phillips; Delaney Carlstrom and Emily McNaught, both of Polk; Haleigh Adams-Salaberrios and McKenna Gross, both of Ravenna; Jonah Micek of St. Edward; Valaree Busse, Grace Jerabek* and Sydney Wells*, all of St. Paul;
Corinne Grint and Abigail Olson, both of Sargent; Rylee Branting* of Shelby; Kathleen Juhl* of Shelton; Madelyn Rinkol and Jamison Urkoski, both of Silver Creek; Madalynn Haschke and Sarah Turner, both of Spalding;
Alexis Eller, Kjell Marsden*, Treva Nielson*, Taylor Ostrom and Taylor Rystrom, all of Stromsburg; Shaylee Schumacher of Wolbach; Dakota Schroll* and Madison Thesenvitz, both of Wood River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.