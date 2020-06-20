WAYNE — Many area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Wayne State College in Wayne.

Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of at least 3.5. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:

Elizabeth Hauger*, Cheyenne Mangus and Taylor Olnes*, all of Albion; Dusty Butler of Alda; Bailey Coons* of Anselmo; Trent Scott and Trevor Scott, both of Ansley; Hailey Dixon, Morgan Hostert*, Jacob Janzen, Claire McCoy* and Henry Penner, all of Aurora;

Kori Siebert of Benedict; Erika Hinz of Bradshaw; Keegan Clark*, Colten Eggleston and Grayson Garey, all of Broken Bow; Jordan McBride and Victory Sikes, both of Burwell; Nathaniel Ruhl and Bailey Vieth, both of Cairo; Cheyney Loper* and Lafeyette Loper*, both of Callaway;

Grace Schalk of Cedar Rapids; Bailey Hamer* and Madeline Moser*, both of Central City; Kaylee Eberle of Clarks*; Caleb Greenough of Dannebrog; Serena Baker*, James Lesiak, Chase Ostransky*, Riggs Patton* and Katie Voichahoske*, all of Fullerton; Blake Fehringer, Mathilda Fehringer, Justin Mohrmann, Shyla Oberhauser and Calista Shanle, all of Genoa; Alexandra Bauer of Gibbon;

Samantha Armstrong, Seerat Balraj, Shaun Budde, Isabelle Hatfield, Brenden Holling*, Tristin Kincheloe, Hannah Klanecky*, Madison Kropatsch*, Matthew Meyer, Jackson Richling, Brynn Sealock*, Eshan Sood*, Kylie Vodehnal and Blakeley Wooden, all of Grand Island;

Cheyenne Hiebner* and Julia Jones, both of Hampton; Darin Brown, Whitney Brown, Kaylee Fitzke and Courtnie Wendt*, all of Hastings; Benjamin Mestl* and Alexa Siebert*, both of Henderson; Morgan Schulze* of Hordville; Seth Ostrander of Juniata; Keaton Harpham* of Kenesaw;

Josie Ference and Taylor Ference, both of Loup City; Linnea Vogel* of Palmer; Luke Jacobs* of Phillips; Delaney Carlstrom and Emily McNaught, both of Polk; Haleigh Adams-Salaberrios and McKenna Gross, both of Ravenna; Jonah Micek of St. Edward; Valaree Busse, Grace Jerabek* and Sydney Wells*, all of St. Paul;

Corinne Grint and Abigail Olson, both of Sargent; Rylee Branting* of Shelby; Kathleen Juhl* of Shelton; Madelyn Rinkol and Jamison Urkoski, both of Silver Creek; Madalynn Haschke and Sarah Turner, both of Spalding;

Alexis Eller, Kjell Marsden*, Treva Nielson*, Taylor Ostrom and Taylor Rystrom, all of Stromsburg; Shaylee Schumacher of Wolbach; Dakota Schroll* and Madison Thesenvitz, both of Wood River.

