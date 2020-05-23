NORFOLK — Several area students graduated from Northeast Community College May 16.

Central Nebraska students receiving associate of arts degrees include: Ronda Metz and Kylee Ranslem, both of Albion; Cora Hemmer of Burwell; Blakely Jones of Central City; Larissa Tomlinson of Gibbon; Chandler Hehnke of Grand Island; Drake Kunze of Palmer; Zacrye Flynn of St. Edward; and Vanessa Velasco of Shelby.

Receiving an associate degree in nursing was Brittany Merry of Osceola.

Receiving an associate of science degree were: Grace Racek, Burwell; Tanner Parsons, Clarks; Erika Gustafson, Fullerton; Shyanne Sutton, Genoa; Hunter Kocian, St. Paul; Kylie Hansen and Kendra Lamb, both of Sargent; Holden Vavricek, Shelby; Tera Paczosa, Silver Creek; Emily Noyd, Stromsburg.

Receiving associate of applied science degrees were: Mercedes Rosno of Genoa, accounting; Bailey Mues of Grand Island, agribusiness; Barrett Selden of Dannebrog, agronomy; Byron Bauer of Spalding, agronomy; Kalin Gabriel of Stromsburg, agronomy; Tessa Byrd of Clarks, animal science; Bailey Mues of Grand Island, animal science; Reggie Gangwish of Hastings, animal science; Brady Brown and Drew Dearmont, both of Burwell, diversified agriculture; Kyle Noble of Albion, precision agriculture; Trinity Trotter of Ord, automotive technology;

Waylan David of Burwell, building construction; Kirsten Staab of Broken Bow, business; Camille Micek of Shelby, business; Jordan Slevin of Spalding, business; Chase Tomlinson-Middleswart of Gibbon, diesel technology; Jacob Adams of Grand Island, diesel technology; Joseph Psota of North Loup, diesel technology; Kolby Brown of Wood River, diesel technology; Preston Plock of Stromsburg, drafting; Jackson Snoberger of Aurora, electrical construction and control; Isaac Ogden of Wood River, electrical construction and control;

Trevor Nissen of Albion, information technology; Derek Mahony of Ericson, information technology; Braeden O’Neill of Grand Island, media arts; McKayla Mogensen of Cedar Rapids, physical therapist assistant; Rachel Sundberg of Clarks, physical therapist assistant; Emily Harders of Grand Island, physical therapist assistant; Caitlin Langer of Spalding, physical therapist assistant;

Joel Myers of Broken Bow, utility line; Chase Dettman of Central City, utility line; Tyler Cameron, Jaden Garner and Kassidy Sok, all of Grand Island, utility line; Cody Barbee of Hastings, utility line; Travis Tolles of Pleasanton, utility line; Tanner Kolar of St. Paul, utility line; Kelley Bode of Burwell, veterinary technology; Kimberly Brandt of Grand Island, veterinary technology.

Receiving diplomas were: Donevan Callahan of Palmer, drafting; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, drafting; Joseph Walsh, Ravenna, machining and manufacturing automation; Tayla Rasmussen of Albion, practical nursing; Jordyn Anderson of Broken Bow, practical nursing; Ali Nowicki of Grand Island, practical nursing; Mikayla Strickland of North Loup, practical nursing; Megan Beck of Wolbach, practical nursing; Hunter Meyer of Albion, welding; Bryce Allen of Bradshaw, welding; Austin Randall of Kenesaw, welding; Clayton Darby of Pleasanton, welding; Brandon Miller of St. Edward, wind energy.

Receiving certificates were: Camille Micek of Shelby, banking; Jordan Kempf of Glenvil, broadcast production; MaryJo Suckstorf of Burwell, business — entrepreneurship; Donevan Callahan of Palmer, drafting; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, drafting; Melanie Vanosdall of Scotia, food service and dietary management; Trevor Nissen of Albion, IBMi application development;

Derek Mahony of Ericson, IBMi application development; Spencer Leslie of Spalding, information security; Derek Mahony of Ericson, information technology - general; Joseph Walsh of Ravenna, machining and manufacturing automation; Jordan Kempf of Glenvil, media production; Braeden O’Neill of Grand Island, recording studio production;

Trevor Nissen of Albion, technical services support; Spencer Leslie of Spalding, technical services support; Trevor Nissen of Albion, web and visual application development; Derek Mahony of Ericson, web and visual application development.

