HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings is recognizing 466 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an online commencement celebration beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Degree candidates who achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas from Central Nebraska are:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
ALBION: Mackenzy R. Nelson, drafting and design technology
ALDA: Kyle L. White, hospitality management and culinary arts
AURORA: Brian Schulze, diesel technology
AYR: James L. Mackin, diesel technology
BLADEN: *Victor Geist, information technology and systems;
BLUE HILL: Jacob D. Canterberry and Ethan A. Sharp, electrical technology, and Kendra L. Buss, medical assisting
BRADSHAW: Kenny L. Wright, business administration
BROKEN BOW: Anna C. Kirby, medical laboratory technician
BURWELL: Claire Snyder, dental hygiene
CAIRO: Riley R. Adams and Amy E. Koperski, agricultural sciences, and Jose A. Ramirez, drafting and design technology
CALLAWAY: Cassy J. Coons, agricultural sciences; *Brittany D. Trumbull, human services; and Andrew D. Harrison, information technology and systems;
CENTRAL CITY: *Dallas R. Zimbelman, business administration
CLAY CENTER: Dawson G. Messenger and Jeremiah L. Urbauer, business administration; Garrett M. Clark, drafting and design technology; Joseph A. Ackerman, media arts; and Aundrea L. Cyrus, medical assisting
COLUMBUS: Robert D. Cemper, drafting and design technology
DANNEBROG: Kyle A. Pullen, diesel technology
DONIPHAN: Bradley J. Baasch, construction technology, and Jennifer L. Stevenson, medical assisting
EDDYVILLE: Kevin O. Boteo, construction technology
FAIRFIELD: Emily R. Aldrich, medical laboratory technician
GILTNER: Chris R. Parker, drafting and design technology, and Sydnee P. Craig, media arts
GLENVIL: *Breanna M. Spitz, business technology; Gretchen L. Harwick, dental hygiene; and *Brittnee R. Warburton, drafting and design technology;
GRAND ISLAND: Benjamin T. Benton, Axel U. Cifuentes, Fredy A. Navas Valdez, Osny E. Olivares and Michael T. Smith, advanced manufacturing design technology; Blake G. Kyriss and Thomas J. Schimmer, agricultural sciences; Eduardo Leon Sanchez, auto body technology; Adyn E. Empfield, Medwin Juarez, Daniel I. Montiel Figueroa and Damian A. Ronquillo, automotive technology; Jose Hernandez Jr., construction technology; Joaquin A. Leal, dental assisting; *Kathryn R. Hughes and Rachel M. Stahl, dental hygiene; *Abigail I. Juett, drafting and design technology; Tristin A. Kowalski, electrical technology; Tyler J. Hiatt, Taylor E. Roberts and *Kaitlyn M. Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts; Micah W. Smith, information technology and systems; *Anisa Jelinek, media arts; and Crystal C. Bell and Dayana Sifontes, medical assisting
GRESHAM: Reggie A. Rafert, agricultural sciences
HAMPTON: Zebediah Montoya, information technology and systems
HARVARD: Tabithia R. Lambert, business technology
HASTINGS: Luke J. Chamberlain and Taylor A. Meyer, advanced manufacturing design technology; Rigoberto D. Perez, advanced manufacturing design technology and auto body technology; *Whitney M. Powell and Braedon Valentine, agricultural sciences; Julio H. Rodriguez, auto body technology; Brandon H. Diaz-Campos and Isaiah E. Lopez, automotive technology; Mikaela K. Bushnell, Austin Cole, Drew A. Dahlheim, Amanda Diaz, Brenda Figueroa, Skylar M. Hall, Anthony G. Market, Aaron M. Martinez, Jenna R. McQuesten and Brenda J. Svoboda, business administration;
Lori D. Olinger and Miranda K. Sadd, business technology; Logan J. Kershner, construction technology; Yolanda N. Martinez and *McKenna L. Schmer, dental assisting; *Morgan R. Schoening, dental hygiene; Teddy J. Campagna II, Chevy L. Davenport, Cameron T. Edwards and *Braden A. Hueftle, diesel technology; Caden J. Curtis and Adam C. Vander Veer, drafting and design technology; Staci L. Hueftle, Rebecca A. Niles, Mireya Rodriguez, *Mirandah S. Scheil and Yadira Torres Alverez, early childhood education; Brock E. Iliff, *Joshua S. Nelson, *Taylor S. Schneider and *Isaac R. Stutesman, electrical technology; Jeremy L. Boutin and Nathan A. Consbruck, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration;
Jason R. Baker, heavy equipment operator technician; *Shaylee N. Brown and Yvette L. Ventura, hospitality management and culinary arts; Lisa M. Bell, Felicia A. Bushhousen and Darci J.R. O’Neel, human services; Alexander J. Aldrich and Benjamin P. Maendele, information technology and systems; Sean Alcorn, Tyler J. Astry, Matilyn L. Kershner, *Mytien H. Thai and Adam T. Waite, media arts; *Nathalie Carranza, Makenna J. Herringer, Sarah L. Nutz and Marggie J. Rodriguez, medical assisting; *Abby L. Anthony and Lexie N. Myers, medical laboratory technician; and Rachel N. Svoboda, welding technology;
HEARTWELL: Willem J. Sikkenga, business administration, and Yessenia Serrano, media arts
JUNIATA: Daniel Romero Ramirez, construction technology; Marcus E. Hamik, drafting and design technology; Cassidy J. Wormstadt, health information management services; *Mikayla L. Havins, information technology and systems; and Jack A. Nelson, *Michael T. O’Callaghan and Alexander A. Sanderson, welding technology
KEARNEY: Jackson C. Cabela, Benjamin R. Dush and Creighton L. Ryan, agricultural sciences; Jac H. Marchand, automotive technology; Zackary A. Weeder, business administration; *Laurel M. Bain and Lucas B. Falk, construction technology; Morgan N. Haldeen and Kelli M. Soucie, dental hygiene; Nathaniel J. Amato and Ross D. Gibbons, diesel technology; Michaela L. Winchell, human services; and Jaron D. Karr, Megan I. Lester and Courtney K. Schroer, medical laboratory technician
KENESAW: Kyle D. Raasch, agricultural sciences; Scott A. Cole and *Alexis L. Fulton, business administration; and *Kimberly A. Spencer, early childhood education
LAWRENCE: Brandon J. Karmazin, business administration
LOUP CITY: McKenzie A. Hostetler, early childhood education
MINDEN: Clayton V. Weaver, construction technology, and Mary R. Cardenas, dental hygiene
NELSON: Katie E. Bower, health information management services, and *Michael R. Dunn, media arts
OVERTON: Drake L. Davenport, diesel technology
PALMER: Mathew J. Bernt and Landon J. Vogel, automotive technology
PHILLIPS: Noah L. Hongsermeier, diesel technology
SHELTON: Daly R. Haller, auto body technology
SILVER CREEK: Reid C. Jones, agricultural sciences
ST. PAUL: Aaron J. Levering, advanced manufacturing design technology and drafting and design technology; Austin M. Bamesberger and Brad M. Einspahr, construction technology; Preston S. Helzer, electrical technology; Erica J. Sokol, hospitality management and culinary arts; Katie L. Racicky, medical laboratory technician; and Braden L. Tubbs, welding technology
SUTTON: Kayla G. Nuss, agricultural sciences
WOOD RIVER: Brendan J. Wynn, advanced manufacturing design technology; *Knox M. Arnett, drafting and design technology; and Samantha J. Jelken-Skaggs, medical assisting
Associate of Arts Degree
BROKEN BOW: Leegha J. Kensell
CLAY CENTER: Brittany S. Godtel
DANNEBROG: Sophia Carlson
GIBBON: Elizabeth M. Snell
HASTINGS: Christian L. Creech, Gregory J. Faber, Bethany K. Gydesen, *Dacey T. Hampton, Miranda L. Harpham, Rachel J. Haynes, Hannah L. Kelly, Tara L. Knehans, Laranda K. Lammers, Christopher T. Mai, Odeth Mendez-Peraza, Julie M. Nakashima-Pedroza, Teresa L. Perez and Jessica M. Schneider
INLAND: Ashleigh S. Hinrichs
JUNIATA: Jonathan T. Kubicka and Alyssa M. Ziemba
LOUP CITY: Carsten J. Carkoski
MINDEN: Jeremiah F. Shurigar
ST. LIBORY: *Cora M. Menke
ST. PAUL: Aleasha E. Potratz
Associate of Science Degree
BLUE HILL: Kaleigh G. Golter
HASTINGS: *Dacey T. Hampton, *Brittany K. Henderson, Ashley M. Hock, Hannah L. Kelly and Laranda K. Lammers
ST. LIBORY: *Cora M. Menke
Diploma
ALDA: Jose R. Hernandez Rodriguez, construction technology
ARCADIA: Johnathan R. Brown, heavy equipment operator technician
ARCHER: Carl D. Nielson, diesel technology
ASHTON: Ethan M. Goc and Matthew J. Tuma, diesel technology
AURORA: Santiago Garcia, construction technology, and Amos Mosel, diesel technology
AYR: Lane H. Deisley, welding technology
BLUE HILL: Dennis A. Wetherbee, diesel technology, and Anthony J. Bauman, heavy equipment operator technician
BREWSTER: Cory J. Guggenmos, electrical technology
BURWELL: William G. Weber, electrical technology, and Thomas M. Hughes, welding technology
CAIRO: Heath M. Hostetler, agricultural sciences
CENTRAL CITY: Dillon D. Kohl, construction technology
CLAY CENTER: Bailey R. Switzer, diesel technology
COLUMBUS: Francisco Morales, media arts
DONIPHAN: Cory A. Broeker, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kasey J. Van Winkle, agricultural sciences; Daniel Anderson, automotive technology; Kyler B. Kroeger, diesel technology; and Michaela K. Frederick, hospitality management and culinary arts
GIBBON: Kolby E. Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician, and Samuel A. Kucera, welding technology
GLENVIL: Jaekob B. Spitz, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Hunter J. Rempe, hospitality management and culinary arts;
GRAND ISLAND: Zachary J. Hird, Ismar L. Ortiz-Garcia, Samantha C. Ponce Hernandez and Austin J. Schleicher, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kristina M. Brott and Omar Torres, automotive technology; Taylor Hovie, business administration; Maynor J. Ajtum Cucum, Gary D. Hurley, Leighton R. Kier and Dany O. Olivares Jr., construction technology; Nubia F. Argoth, Margarita Y. Lopez Rios and Jacqueline Zarraga Guerrero, dental assisting; Wilmer L. Gonzalez and Gabino Saldivar Gomez, diesel technology; Zachary Rubin, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Jay M. Rowley, heavy equipment operator technician; Daniel Anderson, information technology and systems; and Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista, Dylan M. Harris and Veronica Rodriguez, media arts
HAMPTON: Weston L. Ogden, hospitality management and culinary arts
HARVARD: Caleb R. Gaughen, diesel technology, and Jason E. Jensen, information technology and systems
HASTINGS: Adam R. Block, Izaiah J. Moran and Chase G. Paulson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Robert R. Ritz, agricultural sciences; Edgar E. Palacio Jr., auto body technology; Ashley M. Hrouda and Gabriel L. Wallace, automotive technology; Thea E. Aufdenkamp, Jamie D. Bender, John D. Ludemann, Christopher T. Mai, Amber A. Price, Yesenia Sanchez, Danielle M. Stamper, Miranda N. Warner and Eric A. Weber, business administration;
Tara J. McBride, business technology; Krystin M. Aschoff, construction technology; Karen Ramos, dental assisting; Miguel Corral Jr., Michael B. Dahl and Jack W. Samuelson, diesel technology; Courtney C. Kiefer, drafting and design technology; Samuel T. Clark, Jacob D. Uden and Nathan Vaquera, electrical technology; Monica D. Chapa, health information management services;
Josiah A. Bronson, Erich Goldstein, Jacob J. Hoagland and Jared S. Kranau, heavy equipment operator technician; Ezekiel S. Gollner, Adriawnna L. Hunt and Shane T. Schultz, hospitality management and culinary arts; Brenda A. McVey, human services; Ian E. McBride, Peyton P. Middleton, Jesus A. Saenzpardo and Neal R. Sheppard, information technology and systems; Elizabeth MacIas-Villegas, media arts; and Alex A. Robles and Gabriel Sanchez Jr., welding technology
HEARTWELL: Nicholas D. Fries, automotive technology
HENDERSON: Victoria S. Frogge, hospitality management and culinary arts
JUNIATA: Logan R. Nordby, construction technology, and Nolan W. Erickson, heavy equipment operator technician
KEARNEY: Bryan O. Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brock A. Mallam, agricultural sciences; Austin L. Bell, automotive technology; Cameron C. Claussen, construction technology; Ariel M. Gomez and Annabelle G. Underwood, dental assisting; Jonathan D. Robertson, Dawson J. Tremel and Brett W. Zinnel, diesel technology; Ryan A. Streit, information technology and systems; Allison N. Smiley and Jonathan R. Winkelmann, media arts; and Lane D. Ahrens, welding technology
KENESAW: Walker D. Rathke, diesel technology
LAWRENCE: Kaden M. Thompson, diesel technology
MINDEN: Thomas R. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Gonzalo S. Ornelas-Calderon, heavy equipment operator technician
OCONTO: Mikayla C. Dittmar, dental assisting
RED CLOUD: Hannah M. Vance, dental assisting, and Kylie Stoner, early childhood education
ST. PAUL: Christian M. Eacker, automotive technology; Tyler J. Moslander, heavy equipment operator technician; and Trevor L. Bruhn, media arts;
STROMSBURG: Kateland C. Nyberg, dental assisting
YORK: Theodore A. Snider, business administration
