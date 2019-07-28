KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney conferred degrees for 182 graduate and undergraduate students during commencement exercises Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus in Kearney.
Area students receiving degrees include:
ALBION: Robert Coakes, master of science in education, science math education — chemistry.
AURORA: Sarah Jones, master of science in education, speech language pathology.
BOELUS: Brooke Zentz, bachelor of science, radiography.
BURWELL: Jessica Domeier, bachelor of science, health sciences.
CENTRAL CITY: Isaac Carr, master of science in education, science math education — physics/physical science; Jerad Paup, bachelor of science, information networking and telecommunications, honorable mention.
DONIPHAN: Brenda Nash, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — reading/special education.
GIBBON: Deanna Stall, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — instructional effectiveness.
GRAND ISLAND: Jared Bombeck, master of arts, history; Machol Chol, bachelor of science, sports communication; Miguel Flores, master of business administration, business administration — generalist; Benjamin Gehring, master of science in education, science math education — biology; Nichole Janulewicz, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Caitlin Jensen, master of arts in education, school principalship PK-8; Eon Lemburg, master of science in education, instructional technology; Tyler Lucas, master of arts in education, school principalship PK-8; Melinda Meyer, bachelor of science, early childhood and family advocacy, honorable mention; Amanda Paustian, bachelor of arts, studio art; Michelle Setlik, master of arts, history.
HASTINGS: Catherine Davis, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Leticia Garcia, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Alayna Ham, master of arts in education, Spanish education; Darren Heil, bachelor of arts, English; Evan Kruger, master of arts in education, special education; Jameson Northrop, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — transitional certification; Jacob Peitzmeier, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — secondary education; Brooke Schwanke, master of arts, history.
JUNIATA: Creighton Reed, master of arts in education, physical education master teacher — pedagogy.
ORD: Ryan Callan, master of science in education, science math education — chemistry; Jorge Vera Chavez, master of arts in education, Spanish education.
OSCEOLA: Kaitlyn Buss, master of arts in education, Spanish education.
RAVENNA: Sean McFadden, bachelor of science, exercise science.
SHELTON: Jack Spellman, bachelor of science, industrial distribution.
WOLBACH: Adrian Allen, education specialist, school superintendent.