LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 734 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
ALBION: Andrea Kruse, graduate studies, Master of Arts.
AURORA: Ashley Richters, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Julia Sullivan, Bachelor of Arts; Melinda Vlieger, Master of Applied Science.
CENTRAL CITY: Zachary Blase, Bachelor of Science; Whitney Heuermann, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness with high distinction.
CLARKS: Aaron Rohde, Master of Arts.
DONIPHAN: Timothy Taber, Bachelor of Science in applied science.
ERICSON: Melissa Usasz, Master of Arts for teachers.
FULLERTON: Elizabeth Forbes, Bachelor of Science in animal science; Spencer Herman, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
GRAND ISLAND: Amber Clausen, Master of Arts for teachers; Scott Galusha, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Jaynie Hawkins, educational specialist; Joseph Huston, Bachelor of Arts; Mackenzie Kleint, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Amanda Levos, Doctor of Education; Shawn Pfanstiel, Master of Music; Kimberly Ruiz, Master of Science; Mary Schneider, Doctor of Education.
GREELEY: Julie Rankin, Master of Arts.
HAMPTON: Reese Gebers, Bachelor of Science.
HASTINGS: Jorie Burr, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Jaden Carlson, Master of Science; Nicholas Howard, Bachelor of Arts; Samantha Karr, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Kyle Oakeson, Master of Business Administration; Jessica Walston, Master of Arts.
KENESAW: Sarah Mack, Master of Arts for Teachers.
OSCEOLA: Ryleigh Ienn, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.
ROSELAND: Kila Timm, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
SILVER CREEK: Taylor Pavich, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
SPALDING: Daylinn Feik, Bachelor of Arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
WOLBACH: Tyler Kolar, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics.
WOOD RIVER: Kimberly Felton-Canfield, Master of Arts.