With Nebraska schools going to online learning for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, area rural school districts say e-learning has gone “as well as expected.”
Centura had easy transition to online classes
Prior to schools being ordered closed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt, Centura Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Ruhl said, his district had been working for a couple weeks to put an e-learning plan in place.
Ruhl said Centura has been a one-to-one school “for quite a while,” with students already utilizing e-learning in their classrooms, so it was easy for the district to transition.
“Even a lot of our elementary kids were using Seesaw inside and outside the classroom,” he said. “It is not perfect, but we felt pretty good and comfortable in moving forward; we were ready for it.”
Centura officially began e-learning on March 17. Ruhl said the district took the following day off before continuing with it the following Thursday and Friday. Teachers started out teaching online from their classrooms two or three days a week, but as the coronavirus has spread throughout the area, they are doing this from home.
Ruhl said he has seen some advice on Twitter about how educators should try to use different educational tools. At Centura, students and teachers were already comfortable with certain tools, so he had them only use those that they were already using in their classrooms.
“If our kids were already comfortable with what we were using in the classroom, we are not going outside of that. We kept it simple,” he said. “The teachers are comfortable with it and are not going out of their comfort zone.”
Before starting its e-learning, Ruhl said, Centura sought out students who did not have internet access at home and worked to provide a solution.
“We were surprised that most of our kids were able to have internet access,” he said. “If not, there have been some other companies that have come in and provided free access. ESU 10 has been good about providing some resources, too. We have used them and asked them about resources out there. Some of the families were then able to get hooked up for free.”
Palmer was ‘fairly prepared’ for e-learning requirements
Joel Bohlken, superintendent at Palmer Public Schools, said the district held its last day of in-person classes on March 17 and began implementing e-learning the following week.
“We met with staff the rest of that week — March 18, 19 and 20 — to discuss things and to decide how we are going to proceed at that point, knowing it would be at least a couple weeks,” Bohlken said. “We have had to stretch that out now.”
He said Palmer was “fairly prepared” for e-learning as it has had one-to-one laptops for grades 7-12 students for about 10 years. The upper elementary grades have also had technology classes “for several years.” The lower elementary grades were given paper packets and other materials that can be done online.
A few of the teachers have come in “off and on and done some things from the building,” Bohlken said, while others have taught from home.
“Our staff has really grabbed on to this and ran with it,” he said. “They are innovating and doing some very creative things. We have had different Zoom things where whole classes have gotten on there with the teachers. They had online bingo night one night where everyone was on Facebook Live.”
Bohlken said for students without internet access, Palmer has allowed students with transportation to park their cars outside the school building to use the school’s Wi-Fi to do their schoolwork. If this does not work for students, the district has provided a flash drive and paper packets to them.
Burwell’s experience went ‘as good as expected’
Burwell Public Schools Superintendent Darrin Max said the transition to e-learning has gone “about as good as could be expected.”
“It is not perfect, but we have had good success with students doing the work and what is expected of them,” Max said.
Burwell stopped in-person learning on March 17. By the end of that week, he said, the district had a plan in place for e-learning and began providing information to students and parents.
With Burwell being a one-to-one district with most students having Chromebooks, Max said students in grades 4-12 already had the technology and capability to do e-learning. For students in grades K-3, they and their parents are provided weekly learning packets.
For certain classes, such as industrial arts and agricultural education, he said teachers have had to be “a little bit more creative.”
“It took a little bit more time for those areas to get adjusted to e-learning, but I think everything is going fairly well,” Max said. “I think, for the most part, all of the teachers are pretty positive. They understand the situation that we are in and have been very supportive.”
On March 16, prior to starting its e-learning, the school met with students and surveyed them to see who needed internet access to complete their schoolwork online, he said. There were four students who needed assistance and the district was able to team up with Nebraska Central Telephone Company to provide them a free month’s worth of internet.
While e-learning is not being implemented under the best circumstances, the superintendents say it does provide some positives to both students and teachers.
Bohlken said it provides them with innovative tools they can continue to use next school year and beyond. Teachers also get to know their students and their home lives a little better.
With parents having to help their students with e-learning, he said, it helps parents realize what teachers deal with every day.
Ruhl said that he hopes that during this time, parents and the public will realize how valuable teachers are.
“I think this is a great time for teachers to understand how they can grow and get out of their comfort zone,” he said. “Sometimes we get into routines that work really effectively, but sometimes it is good to ‘rock the boat’ a little bit to make it better. I think we are going to get better from this. I think we are going to find out how resilient kids are.”
Max said e-learning provides teachers with a different way of teaching and “opens their eyes to the technologies that are out there.”
“It kind of forces them to use different technologies in their teaching,” he said. “I think learning different methods is very beneficial for our teachers and for our students. Our students are going to have to learn this way when they get into college because there are numerous online classes when they get into college.”
